The nonprofit Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS; 701 Northview Road, Waukesha), established in 1965, is an open-admissions shelter (accepting animals regardless of age, health temperament or breed,Expresso more

Jul 5, 2016 2:51 PM Expresso

The nonprofit Purpose Filled Purse program provides purses filled with personal care items and hand-written letters of love and encouragement to women who may have fallen victim to human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence, homeles... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:14 PM Expresso

“Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable ‘shared’ events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depressio... more

May 31, 2016 3:25 PM News

Milwaukee alone is home to more than 400,000 volunteers and though everyone’s individual experience is unique, the motivation behind volunteering remains constant: to make our communities and our world a better place to live. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:45 PM News Features

The Shepherd Express honors Integrating People for Animal Wellness (iPAW) as its Heroes of the Week. Under the direction of veterinarian Jodie Gruenstern, iPAW provides resources and funding to improve the quality of life of special-needs p... more

Mar 31, 2015 9:24 PM Expresso

Getty Images

The nonprofit Reflo Sustainable Water Solutions—which is currently up for a Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation (MANDI)—strives to provide Milwaukee with thoughtful and sustainable water projects of varying types and si... more

Mar 3, 2015 11:12 PM Expresso

The nonprofit Club Kids 414 offers fun and safe enrichment opportunities and activities for underprivileged children of all ages to help keep them off the streets and out of jail. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:24 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Founded in Milwaukee 10 years ago, the Friendship Circle of Wisconsin serves children and adults with special needs by offering a wide range of educational, social and recreational programs. This nonprofit focuses on offering children and a... more

Sep 17, 2014 1:48 AM Expresso

In 2006, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released academic standards for personal financial literacy, so when local businessman Lloyd Levin approached Milwaukee Public Schools more

Dec 20, 2013 12:54 AM Expresso

Milwaukee Riverkeeper has been hosting community river cleanups since its inception in 1995. This water advocacy organization focuses on the entire Milwaukee River Basin (which includes the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic more

Apr 17, 2013 7:44 PM Expresso

Last week, a snippet of the documentary As Goes Janesville was released that showed the newly elected Gov. Scott Walker chatting with billionaire Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply in Beloit. Hendricks eagerly asked Walker... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

Community theatre doesnât always get the kind of respect it deserves. Wtiness the discrepancy in ticket prices between a perfectly solid community theatre show and say . . . a touring Broadway showâthereâs a kind of a doubles standard in t.. more

Sep 4, 2011 11:20 AM Theater

The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating person... more

Jul 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

