Voodoo
Haiti a Dramatic Backdrop for Yanick Lahens’ Novel
Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
<p> It's visible for barely a blink: the date on a memo reads 1973, the time frame for <em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em>an era when the Cold War was still accepted along with death and taxes as an inescapable characteristic of life on Earth. J.. more
Mar 24, 2012 3:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Deborah Voith’s Magical Bewitchingbee
Bewitchingbee (2456 N. Murray Ave.) offers a variety of occult items, including powders, oils, books and jewelry. Classes on tarot card reading, psychic development, hoodoo and related topics are of,Off the Cuff more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff
Dr. John
Even after boogie-woogie/R&B pianist Dr. Johnhypnotized his cult following with a ser King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 16, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments