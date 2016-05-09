RSS

The crowd-sourced review website Yelp has released a list ofthe top20 restaurants in Milwaukee. The list takes into account the overall starrating and number of reviews the restaurant has. Brunch favorite Blue’s Egg took th.. more

May 9, 2016 6:13 PM Around MKE

The state Supreme Court did the right thing last week when it declined to hear cases that could allow Wisconsin’s restrictive new voter ID rules to be in place for the general election on Nov. 6... more

Oct 3, 2012 4:44 PM News Features

The Shepherd Express endorses Mayor Tom Barrett for another term as mayor of Milwaukee... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 22 Comments

By now, probably everyone reading this is already sick of America's quadrennial political spectacle—the one in which politicians and media outlets ask us to believe that there remain... more

Sep 23, 2011 12:00 AM News Features

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, way too busy here to pump out an essay for you’s. With trick-or-treat for the kids this weekend, I got a boatload of potatoes to peel for the mashed potatoes and gr more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

The thought of a large group of people getting together in a major downtown theatre venue to sing along with Grease is a bit disturbing to me. I’m not even sure why. Prior to things getting complicated, tonight and tomorrow night, The Skylight .. more

Jul 31, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

You'll remember that last season I proposed a deal between Brewers fans and Royals fans to facilitate our small-town players in getting All-Star votes.Well I'm a bit more on the ball this year and All-Star voting started before the first month of .. more

May 4, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

To put it delicately, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards (WAMIs) have squandered much of their cache over the past decade, as the annual awards ignored the region's young talent in favor of celebrating the music scene's old guard. That WAMI .. more

Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

It’s Already Election Day Early absentee voting has begun B Y L I S A K A I S E R Technically, Wisconsin is not an early voting state. But eligible voters can ca,News Features more

Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

The San Diego Padres are in town, and they begin their series against the Milwaukee Brewers tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

John McCain read a foreign policy speech yesterday. It is anybody'sguess who wrote it, but reality was MIA. He is still trying to tell usthat his support of the surge is responsible for our progress in Iraq,and he paints a pretty picture. It go.. more

Apr 8, 2008 4:00 AM News Features

True, the Green Zone is under attack but, hey, most of the shells havemissed the Americans hunkered down in the zone. True, the Mahdi Army ofMoktada al-Sadr, the militant Shiite cleric, operating out of Iran,defeated the Iraqi Army even though .. more

Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM News Features

Before you do anything else today, get out and vote. Wisconsin hosts its historic primary It All Started ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

The snowstormlast week forced a cancelled rehearsal of the Milwaukee SymphonyOrchestra, Don Giovanni ,Classical Review more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

John Malkovich is everyone’s idea of a decadent, slightly dangerous aesthete. He brought this persona to its sharpest point as the cultured American expatriate killer in the little seen Ripley’s Game and as the Faustian German filmmaker F.W. Murn.. more

Feb 4, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

2008 is shaping up to be the worst year yet for the struggling music industry—this week, for instance, music sales were down a whooping 9% from just a year ago, and the top-selling album, Alicia Keyes’ As I Am, was the second lowest-selling #1 al.. more

Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more

Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

When longtime collaborator and co-director Sarah Wilbur left for California last summer, K Guys on Ice ,Off the Cuff more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

The Courier: ,News Features more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

The longest-running Rocky Horror Picture Show troupe in the world, celebrates its 30th ann The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 9, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

