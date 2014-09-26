Voter Disenfranchisement
Five Unelected GOP Judges Disenfranchise 300,000 Wisconsin Voters
It’s a shame that thejudges on the 7thU.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deadlocked on whether they should reviewa ruling by three of its members on Wisconsin’s voter ID law. They voted 5-5 on thematter. Which means that the law is in effect. T.. more
Sep 26, 2014 6:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
What You Need to Know About the Voter ID Law
Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more
Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
