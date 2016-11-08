Voter Fraud
Sabotaging Democracy
Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Wisconsin’s Election Laws: What Needs to Change
No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Sabotaging Democracy Costing Republicans Millions
All Republicans really wanted to do was disenfranchise constituencies that voted strongly Democratic—racial minorities, the poor, students and the elderly. But all that did was make those groups mad and more determined than ever to vote. An... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
The Last Gasp of Voter Suppression
Just as a clear legal pattern emerged nationally eliminating dishonest Republican tactics of voter suppression, three Republican-appointed judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago abruptly reminded us every American’s right to ... more
Aug 16, 2016 2:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
GOP ‘Giddy’ about Disenfranchising Voters
On Monday, a former aide to a Republican state senator said under oath what we’ve known all along: that GOP legislators were “giddy” and “frothing at the mouth” at the prospect of disenfranchising voters who traditionally vote for Dem... more
May 17, 2016 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Will Milwaukee Issue Community ID Cards?
The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partnering on studying the feasibility of offering community identification cards to those who cannot obtain a state ID—most likely those who are elderly, transgender, recently incarcerated, ho... more
Nov 10, 2015 2:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Will the U.S. Supreme Court Weigh in on Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law?
Voting rights advocates, including the ACLU and LULAC, are hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most stringent in the country. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:11 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 9 Comments
Crunching the New Numbers in the Burke-Walker Race (And More)
Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 5 Comments
Implementing Voter ID in Seven Weeks Is Impossible, Opponents Say
Sep 17, 2014 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Republican Appeals Court Throws Wisconsin Election into Chaos
Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more
Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
The Republican Voter Fraud Coverup
Complaints about political bias in the media, except for the well-earned ones against Fox News, usually come from partisans who are simply upset when the media report something true that more
Jul 23, 2014 5:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Democratic Candidates for Attorney General Make Their Case
On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more
Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
The Voter ID Decision Is Bigger Than You Think
Last week, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s Republican-backed voter ID law, a landmark judicial decision in the hard-fought battle over more
May 7, 2014 1:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law Is Struck Down
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as one of the most restrictive of its kind more
Apr 30, 2014 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Democrats Slam Walker’s Voter Suppression Bill
Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more
Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Rep. Mandela Barnes on Jeff Stone’s Voter Suppression Bill: ‘Like a Civil War Reenactment’
Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi.. more
May 31, 2013 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Show Us the Voter Fraud, Alberta
Here we go again.Unhappy Republicans are blaming their defeat at the polls on widespread voter fraud.The problem, of course, is that “widespread voter fraud” is a myth cooked more
Nov 20, 2012 10:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Voting Rights and Voter Fraud
Community activists won a big victory this weekend when Clear Channel announced that it will take down spurious “voter fraud” billboards around town.The messages, underwritten by a “private family foundation... more
Oct 24, 2012 5:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Newcomer Kelley Albrecht Challenges Robin Vos in Racine
State Rep. Robin Vos (R-Burlington) is poised to become one of the most powerful men in the state Legislature if he wins re-election on Nov. 6... more
Oct 10, 2012 2:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features