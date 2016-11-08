RSS

Voter Fraud

issue_scottwalker_wedc.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Expresso 3 Comments

wisconsin-walker-pledge.jpg.jpe

All Republicans really wanted to do was disenfranchise constituencies that voted strongly Democratic—racial minorities, the poor, students and the elderly. But all that did was make those groups mad and more determined than ever to vote. An... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:32 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

wisconsin+supreme+court+election.jpg.jpe

Just as a clear legal pattern emerged nationally eliminating dishonest Republican tactics of voter suppression, three Republican-appointed judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago abruptly reminded us every American’s right to ... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:40 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

voters.jpg.jpe

On Monday, a former aide to a Republican state senator said under oath what we’ve known all along: that GOP legislators were “giddy” and “frothing at the mouth” at the prospect of disenfranchising voters who traditionally vote for Dem... more

May 17, 2016 4:08 PM Expresso 2 Comments

hero-image-justice.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

identificationcards.jpg.jpe

The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partnering on studying the feasibility of offering community identification cards to those who cannot obtain a state ID—most likely those who are elderly, transgender, recently incarcerated, ho... more

Nov 10, 2015 2:23 PM News Features 8 Comments

news2_votingrights.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Voting rights advocates, including the ACLU and LULAC, are hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most stringent in the country. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:11 PM Expresso 9 Comments

walker-burke.jpg.jpe

Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Daily Dose 5 Comments

voting-booth-006.jpg.jpe

Sep 17, 2014 4:36 PM Daily Dose

expresso.jpg.jpe

Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more

Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Expresso 2 Comments

voting_booth-630x420.jpg.jpe

Complaints about political bias in the media, except for the well-earned ones against Fox News, usually come from partisans who are simply upset when the media report something true that more

Jul 23, 2014 5:05 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more

Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM News Features 11 Comments

dsc_0205.jpg.jpe

Last week, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s Republican-backed voter ID law, a landmark judicial decision in the hard-fought battle over more

May 7, 2014 1:04 AM News Features

scott-walker-frown-cropped-proto-custom_282.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as one of the most restrictive of its kind more

Apr 30, 2014 5:38 PM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more

Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM News Features

own press conference.jpg.jpe

Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi.. more

May 31, 2013 7:40 PM Daily Dose

2012+republican+national+convention+day+3+4bjdrrko0d4l.jpg.jpe

Here we go again.Unhappy Republicans are blaming their defeat at the polls on widespread voter fraud.The problem, of course, is that “widespread voter fraud” is a myth cooked more

Nov 20, 2012 10:42 PM Expresso

voter fruad.jpg.jpe

Community activists won a big victory this weekend when Clear Channel announced that it will take down spurious “voter fraud” billboards around town.The messages, underwritten by a “private family foundation... more

Oct 24, 2012 5:22 PM Expresso

vote_pin.jpg.jpe

State Rep. Robin Vos (R-Burlington) is poised to become one of the most powerful men in the state Legislature if he wins re-election on Nov. 6... more

Oct 10, 2012 2:46 PM News Features

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES