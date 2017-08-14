Voter Suppression
What Students Need to Know to Vote in Wisconsin
With just a few weeks before college students return to school, this is a good time for them to make sure you have the proper identification to vote in the fast approaching elections. more
Aug 14, 2017 1:05 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez News Features 2 Comments
Did Voter ID Hand Wisconsin to Trump?
Voter participation dropped 12% in the City of Milwaukee in the first presidential election since the implementation of voter ID. more
Nov 15, 2016 4:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Sabotaging Democracy
Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Wisconsin’s Election Laws: What Needs to Change
No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
GOP’s Voting Changes Are Unfair Burden on Minority Voters
Shame on Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators for enacting laws that place an unfair—and in our view, unconstitutional—burden on minority voters. more
May 24, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Wisconsin Gerrymander Lawsuit Will Go to Trial
A group of Democrats have succeeded in putting Wisconsin Republicans’ gerrymandered legislative map on trial and potentially declared unconstitutional. more
Apr 12, 2016 3:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 9 Comments
The Fight to Vote
Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is one of a tiny minority of Republicans these days who still appears to believe in democracy, fair elections and the right of every eligible citizen to vote regardless of race, religion or likelihood of voting... more
Apr 5, 2016 2:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Don’t Let the GOP Stop You from Voting
Republicans do their best during low-turnout elections, which is why they’re using every trick in the book to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters and keep them away from the polls. Don’t let them win. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
U.S. Supreme Court Blesses Voter Suppression
the U.S. Supreme Court announced it wouldn’t take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most restrictive voting requirements in the country. In doing so, the court has cemented its reputation as a supporter of voter suppression. more
Mar 24, 2015 9:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law
Wisconsin voters don’tneed a photo ID to cast a ballot on Nov. 4, thanks to an emergency rulingby the U.S. Supreme Court late Thursday.In a terse statement, the courtsaid that the law shouldn’t be implemented so close to an election, which is.. more
Oct 10, 2014 12:44 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Voter ID Is Here: Don’t Let Anyone Stop You From Voting
On Monday, three federal appellate court judges—all of whom were appointed by Republicans—declared Wisconsin’s restrictive voter ID law to be constitutional. These are the same judges more
Oct 8, 2014 1:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Will the U.S. Supreme Court Intervene in the Voter ID Case?
Today, the opponents of Wisconsin’s voter ID law sent anemergency plea to Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, the high court judge whooversees the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. The ID opponents want theSupreme Court to vacate the three-jud.. more
Oct 2, 2014 4:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Five Unelected GOP Judges Disenfranchise 300,000 Wisconsin Voters
It’s a shame that thejudges on the 7thU.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deadlocked on whether they should reviewa ruling by three of its members on Wisconsin’s voter ID law. They voted 5-5 on thematter. Which means that the law is in effect. T.. more
Sep 26, 2014 6:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Wars Within Wars in Divided Wisconsin
Conventional wisdom says Democrats don’t have much chance for success in the statewide legislative elections in November. The great thing about conventional wisdom is it’s so often so more
May 14, 2014 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law Is Struck Down
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as one of the most restrictive of its kind more
Apr 30, 2014 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Breaking: Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law Is Unconstitutional
Today, U.S. DistrictJudge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as oneof the most stringent of its kind. I’m just goingthrough the lengthy decision now, and I’ll have more details about Adelman’sargument in a bit.. more
Apr 29, 2014 7:13 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Democrats Slam Walker’s Voter Suppression Bill
Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more
Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Mayor Barrett and Council President Murphy Call on Scott Walker to Veto Voter-Suppression Bill
Tom Barrett andMichael Murphy just laid down the gauntlet on the late-night vote to suppressvoting in the upcoming election: Joint Statement from Mayor Tom Barrett and CommonCouncil President Michael J. Murphy “Last night, w.. more
Mar 21, 2014 8:52 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Republicans Against Democracy
Remember community Get Out The Vote campaigns? Those were the days. Although most of the warm memories folks have as they get older, in which everything was idyllic in the old days, are more
Mar 19, 2014 5:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Republican Voter Suppression Law Reveals Their Lack of Confidence in Scott Walker as He Ties Mary Burke in New Poll
This morning’s ugly vote to restrict in-person earlyvoting has nothing to do with making election rules uniform across the stateand everything to do with Scott Walker’s vulnerability in the fall. Although Walker has had a comfortable lead over.. more
Mar 12, 2014 4:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose