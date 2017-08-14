RSS

Voter Suppression

news2_votingrights.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

With just a few weeks before college students return to school, this is a good time for them to make sure you have the proper identification to vote in the fast approaching elections. more

Aug 14, 2017 1:05 PM News Features 2 Comments

mustshowidtovote_jpg_800x1000_q100.jpg.jpe

Voter participation dropped 12% in the City of Milwaukee in the first presidential election since the implementation of voter ID. more

Nov 15, 2016 4:25 PM News Features 7 Comments

issue_scottwalker_wedc.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Expresso 3 Comments

0830voterid.jpg.jpe

Shame on Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators for enacting laws that place an unfair—and in our view, unconstitutional—burden on minority voters. more

May 24, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 6 Comments

gerrymander.jpg.jpe

A group of Democrats have succeeded in putting Wisconsin Republicans’ gerrymandered legislative map on trial and potentially declared unconstitutional. more

Apr 12, 2016 3:22 PM News Features 9 Comments

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is one of a tiny minority of Republicans these days who still appears to believe in democracy, fair elections and the right of every eligible citizen to vote regardless of race, religion or likelihood of voting... more

Apr 5, 2016 2:53 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

news2_votingrights.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Republicans do their best during low-turnout elections, which is why they’re using every trick in the book to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters and keep them away from the polls. Don’t let them win. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:41 PM Expresso 7 Comments

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

the U.S. Supreme Court announced it wouldn’t take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most restrictive voting requirements in the country. In doing so, the court has cemented its reputation as a supporter of voter suppression. more

Mar 24, 2015 9:37 PM Expresso 4 Comments

440px-supreme_court_us_2010.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin voters don’tneed a photo ID to cast a ballot on Nov. 4, thanks to an emergency rulingby the U.S. Supreme Court late Thursday.In a terse statement, the courtsaid that the law shouldn’t be implemented so close to an election, which is.. more

Oct 10, 2014 12:44 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

mustshowidtovote_jpg_800x1000_q100.jpg.jpe

On Monday, three federal appellate court judges—all of whom were appointed by Republicans—declared Wisconsin’s restrictive voter ID law to be constitutional. These are the same judges more

Oct 8, 2014 1:48 AM Expresso

kagan_roberts_and_obama.jpg.jpe

Today, the opponents of Wisconsin’s voter ID law sent anemergency plea to Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, the high court judge whooversees the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. The ID opponents want theSupreme Court to vacate the three-jud.. more

Oct 2, 2014 4:03 PM Daily Dose

vote.jpg.jpe

It’s a shame that thejudges on the 7thU.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deadlocked on whether they should reviewa ruling by three of its members on Wisconsin’s voter ID law. They voted 5-5 on thematter. Which means that the law is in effect. T.. more

Sep 26, 2014 6:07 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

Conventional wisdom says Democrats don’t have much chance for success in the statewide legislative elections in November. The great thing about conventional wisdom is it’s so often so more

May 14, 2014 4:23 PM Taking Liberties

scott-walker-frown-cropped-proto-custom_282.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as one of the most restrictive of its kind more

Apr 30, 2014 5:38 PM Expresso

images-2.jpg.jpe

Today, U.S. DistrictJudge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which was known as oneof the most stringent of its kind. I’m just goingthrough the lengthy decision now, and I’ll have more details about Adelman’sargument in a bit.. more

Apr 29, 2014 7:13 PM Daily Dose

news1.jpg.jpe

Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more

Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM News Features

800px-wisconsin_state_capitol_pillars.jpg.jpe

 Tom Barrett andMichael Murphy just laid down the gauntlet on the late-night vote to suppressvoting in the upcoming election:          Joint Statement from  Mayor Tom Barrett and CommonCouncil President Michael J. Murphy  “Last night, w.. more

Mar 21, 2014 8:52 PM Daily Dose

takinglibs.jpg.jpe

Remember community Get Out The Vote campaigns? Those were the days. Although most of the warm memories folks have as they get older, in which everything was idyllic in the old days, are more

Mar 19, 2014 5:23 PM Taking Liberties

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

This morning’s ugly vote to restrict in-person earlyvoting has nothing to do with making election rules uniform across the stateand everything to do with Scott Walker’s vulnerability in the fall. Although Walker has had a comfortable lead over.. more

Mar 12, 2014 4:48 PM Daily Dose

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES