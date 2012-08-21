RSS

Voters

blogimage19624.jpe

The most amazing outcome of the Republican Party state primary for the U.S. Senate wasn't that Tommy Thompson... more

Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

The thought of a large group of people getting together in a major downtown theatre venue to sing along with Grease is a bit disturbing to me. I’m not even sure why. Prior to things getting complicated, tonight and tomorrow night, The Skylight .. more

Jul 31, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee County Circuit Court has issued a subpoena for the bank records of the controversial political group Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) and its related organizations. Assistant DA Bruce Landgraf fi.. more

Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3175.jpe

To put it delicately, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards (WAMIs) have squandered much of their cache over the past decade, as the annual awards ignored the region's young talent in favor of celebrating the music scene's old guard. That WAMI .. more

Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

It’s Already Election Day Early absentee voting has begun B Y L I S A K A I S E R Technically, Wisconsin is not an early voting state. But eligible voters can ca,News Features more

Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

John Malkovich is everyone’s idea of a decadent, slightly dangerous aesthete. He brought this persona to its sharpest point as the cultured American expatriate killer in the little seen Ripley’s Game and as the Faustian German filmmaker F.W. Murn.. more

Feb 4, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage559.jpe

THENUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO REGISTER AT THE POLLS IS LARGE ENOUGH TO SWINGAN ELECTION. NEIL ,News Features more

Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage447.jpe

The Courier: ,News Features more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES