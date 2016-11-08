RSS

Voting Rights Act

Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more

Nov 8, 2016

Just as a clear legal pattern emerged nationally eliminating dishonest Republican tactics of voter suppression, three Republican-appointed judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago abruptly reminded us every American’s right to ... more

Aug 16, 2016

Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is one of a tiny minority of Republicans these days who still appears to believe in democracy, fair elections and the right of every eligible citizen to vote regardless of race, religion or likelihood of voting... more

Apr 5, 2016

the U.S. Supreme Court announced it wouldn’t take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most restrictive voting requirements in the country. In doing so, the court has cemented its reputation as a supporter of voter suppression. more

Mar 24, 2015

Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more

Sep 24, 2014

Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more

Sep 17, 2014

What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more

May 28, 2014

Last week, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s Republican-backed voter ID law, a landmark judicial decision in the hard-fought battle over more

May 7, 2014

On Friday, a three-judge panel concluded a swift but high-stakes two-day federal trial on the legality... more

Feb 29, 2012

