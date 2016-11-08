Voting Rights Act
Sabotaging Democracy
Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
The Last Gasp of Voter Suppression
Just as a clear legal pattern emerged nationally eliminating dishonest Republican tactics of voter suppression, three Republican-appointed judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago abruptly reminded us every American’s right to ... more
Aug 16, 2016 2:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
The Fight to Vote
Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is one of a tiny minority of Republicans these days who still appears to believe in democracy, fair elections and the right of every eligible citizen to vote regardless of race, religion or likelihood of voting... more
Apr 5, 2016 2:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
U.S. Supreme Court Blesses Voter Suppression
the U.S. Supreme Court announced it wouldn’t take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most restrictive voting requirements in the country. In doing so, the court has cemented its reputation as a supporter of voter suppression. more
Mar 24, 2015 9:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
What You Need to Know About the Voter ID Law
Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more
Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Republican Appeals Court Throws Wisconsin Election into Chaos
Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more
Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
The Republicans’ Magic Slate
What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more
May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Voter ID Decision Is Bigger Than You Think
Last week, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s Republican-backed voter ID law, a landmark judicial decision in the hard-fought battle over more
May 7, 2014 1:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Legislative Redistricting Maps Hit the Courtroom
On Friday, a three-judge panel concluded a swift but high-stakes two-day federal trial on the legality... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments