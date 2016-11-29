Voting Rights

RSS

“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 3 Comments

Voter participation dropped 12% in the City of Milwaukee in the first presidential election since the implementation of voter ID. more

Nov 15, 2016 4:25 PM News Features 7 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:28 PM News Features 3 Comments

Please take this election seriously because there may actually be more at stake than which party will occupy the oval office for the next four years. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:25 PM News 3 Comments

All Republicans really wanted to do was disenfranchise constituencies that voted strongly Democratic—racial minorities, the poor, students and the elderly. But all that did was make those groups mad and more determined than ever to vote. An... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:32 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

You need to have a plan to vote, since the state requires you to do more than just show up at the polls on Election Day. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:11 PM News Features 6 Comments

It’s a shame that in 2016 we are still battling over the right to vote, but Republicans have made a concerted effort since the tea party wave election of 2010 to make it difficult for some voters—especially racial or ethnic minority voters,... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:53 PM Expresso 3 Comments

There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Shame on Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators for enacting laws that place an unfair—and in our view, unconstitutional—burden on minority voters. more

May 24, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 6 Comments

On Monday, a former aide to a Republican state senator said under oath what we’ve known all along: that GOP legislators were “giddy” and “frothing at the mouth” at the prospect of disenfranchising voters who traditionally vote for Dem... more

May 17, 2016 4:08 PM Expresso 2 Comments

A group of Democrats have succeeded in putting Wisconsin Republicans’ gerrymandered legislative map on trial and potentially declared unconstitutional. more

Apr 12, 2016 3:22 PM News Features 9 Comments

Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is one of a tiny minority of Republicans these days who still appears to believe in democracy, fair elections and the right of every eligible citizen to vote regardless of race, religion or likelihood of voting... more

Apr 5, 2016 2:53 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

The state’s new voter ID law is in effect for the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election. If you are a U.S. citizen over the age of 18 and registered to vote at your current polling place, you will need to show one of the following identificati... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:46 PM News 5 Comments

The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it’s part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:18 PM News Features 7 Comments

Voting rights advocates, including the ACLU and LULAC, are hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most stringent in the country. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:11 PM Expresso 9 Comments

Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more

Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM News Features 10 Comments

Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more

Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Expresso 2 Comments

Republicans don’t see any reason to wait around until 2016 for the next presidential election to start insulting Hillary Clinton and the women of America. more

Jul 9, 2014 1:16 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Last week, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s Republican-backed voter ID law, a landmark judicial decision in the hard-fought battle over more

May 7, 2014 1:04 AM News Features

