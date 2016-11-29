Voting Rights
Is the Wisconsin Legislature Legitimate?
“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Did Voter ID Hand Wisconsin to Trump?
Voter participation dropped 12% in the City of Milwaukee in the first presidential election since the implementation of voter ID. more
Nov 15, 2016 4:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Sabotaging Democracy
Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Do You Know How to Vote?
Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Please Vote
Please take this election seriously because there may actually be more at stake than which party will occupy the oval office for the next four years. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:25 PM Louis Fortis News 3 Comments
Sabotaging Democracy Costing Republicans Millions
All Republicans really wanted to do was disenfranchise constituencies that voted strongly Democratic—racial minorities, the poor, students and the elderly. But all that did was make those groups mad and more determined than ever to vote. An... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
How to Vote in the Primary
You need to have a plan to vote, since the state requires you to do more than just show up at the polls on Election Day. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Reclaiming Our Voting Rights
It’s a shame that in 2016 we are still battling over the right to vote, but Republicans have made a concerted effort since the tea party wave election of 2010 to make it difficult for some voters—especially racial or ethnic minority voters,... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Ending 45 Years of Republican Control
There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
GOP’s Voting Changes Are Unfair Burden on Minority Voters
Shame on Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators for enacting laws that place an unfair—and in our view, unconstitutional—burden on minority voters. more
May 24, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
GOP ‘Giddy’ about Disenfranchising Voters
On Monday, a former aide to a Republican state senator said under oath what we’ve known all along: that GOP legislators were “giddy” and “frothing at the mouth” at the prospect of disenfranchising voters who traditionally vote for Dem... more
May 17, 2016 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Wisconsin Gerrymander Lawsuit Will Go to Trial
A group of Democrats have succeeded in putting Wisconsin Republicans’ gerrymandered legislative map on trial and potentially declared unconstitutional. more
Apr 12, 2016 3:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 9 Comments
The Fight to Vote
Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is one of a tiny minority of Republicans these days who still appears to believe in democracy, fair elections and the right of every eligible citizen to vote regardless of race, religion or likelihood of voting... more
Apr 5, 2016 2:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Bring Your ID to Vote
The state’s new voter ID law is in effect for the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election. If you are a U.S. citizen over the age of 18 and registered to vote at your current polling place, you will need to show one of the following identificati... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News 5 Comments
New State Law Will Lead to the Privatization of Some MPS Schools
The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it’s part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Will the U.S. Supreme Court Weigh in on Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law?
Voting rights advocates, including the ACLU and LULAC, are hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most stringent in the country. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:11 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 9 Comments
What You Need to Know About the Voter ID Law
Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more
Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Republican Appeals Court Throws Wisconsin Election into Chaos
Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more
Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Hating Hillary and Other Women
Republicans don’t see any reason to wait around until 2016 for the next presidential election to start insulting Hillary Clinton and the women of America. more
Jul 9, 2014 1:16 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
The Voter ID Decision Is Bigger Than You Think
Last week, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s Republican-backed voter ID law, a landmark judicial decision in the hard-fought battle over more
May 7, 2014 1:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features