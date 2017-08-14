RSS

Voting

With just a few weeks before college students return to school, this is a good time for them to make sure you have the proper identification to vote in the fast approaching elections. more

Aug 14, 2017 1:05 PM News Features 2 Comments

It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more

Nov 7, 2016 10:06 PM Daily Dose

Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:28 PM News Features 3 Comments

Art Kumbalek encourages everyone to go out and vote. more

Nov 1, 2016 4:30 PM Art for Art's Sake

Summerfest is only aweek away—crazy, right? I always spend a few days there, and this year, I'mplanning to see Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney and Weezer, to name a few. AsSpring rolls around each year, I get excited for the lineup announcemen.. more

Jun 23, 2016 2:29 PM Brew City Booze

The crowd-sourced review website Yelp has released a list ofthe top20 restaurants in Milwaukee. The list takes into account the overall starrating and number of reviews the restaurant has. Brunch favorite Blue’s Egg took th.. more

May 9, 2016 6:13 PM Around MKE

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And holy cats, I just realized the Wisconsin primary is April 5 and I haven’t even begun to fundraise (although I did receive a lovely contribution from my constant reader, Ingri... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:36 PM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

Photo Courtesy Mike Lagerman, Flickr CCThePfister Hotel and InterContinental Milwaukeewill host exhibits for The Historic Third Ward’s Gallery Night & DayFriday, Jan. 22. Voting for the next Pfister Artist-in-Residence will als.. more

Jan 21, 2016 9:43 PM Around MKE

Milwaukeeans will have plenty of opportunities to cast ballots this year on races ranging from president to local alderman. more

Jan 12, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 2 Comments

You may have heard that we’ve got on election on Tuesday,Nov. 4. What you may not have heard is what, exactly, you need tocast a ballot to vote. Fortunately, the state Government Accountability Board hassent out a list of their top 10 thing.. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:17 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

Nov 5, 2012 9:50 PM Daily Dose

President Barack Obama proudly embraces “Obamacare,” the label right-wingers have given to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).Obama should be proud of his health care reform package... more

Oct 31, 2012 4:22 PM News Features

One of the most striking differences between Barack Obama and the Democratic Party on one hand, and Mitt Romney and the Republicans on the other, is the amount of respect they have for women... more

Oct 31, 2012 3:19 PM News Features

Wisconsin is blessed and cursed to be a swing state.The campaigns and outside groups have been spending millions of dollars on attack ads, robocalls, get-out-the-vote efforts and campaign literature in an attempt to win the state’s 10 votes... more

Oct 31, 2012 2:51 PM News Features

Nearly 1 million Wisconsin citizens actively seeking to restore democracy in the state still have several months... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Somehow Republicans continue to successfully divert public attention from Wisconsin's leading role... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

On Friday, a three-judge panel concluded a swift but high-stakes two-day federal trial on the legality... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Leonard Bearstein and his Symphony Orchestra will bring family fun to The Shops of Grand Avenue again this year (from Nov. 22, 2010 - Dec. 31, 2010). Musical Holiday favorites coupled with Leonard's charming wit will ring through The ,Holi... more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Wisconsin Republicans won a big victory on Nov. 2 that gives them control of the state Legislature for the next two years, and potentially for the next decade because they will be able to draw electoral districts that favor their party.Beca... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, way too busy here to pump out an essay for you’s. With trick-or-treat for the kids this weekend, I got a boatload of potatoes to peel for the mashed potatoes and gr more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

