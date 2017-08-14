Voting
What Students Need to Know to Vote in Wisconsin
With just a few weeks before college students return to school, this is a good time for them to make sure you have the proper identification to vote in the fast approaching elections. more
Aug 14, 2017 1:05 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez News Features 2 Comments
Ready to Vote?
It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more
Nov 7, 2016 10:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Do You Know How to Vote?
Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
A Pot in Every Garage
Art Kumbalek encourages everyone to go out and vote. more
Nov 1, 2016 4:30 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Vernal Equi Knocks
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And holy cats, I just realized the Wisconsin primary is April 5 and I haven’t even begun to fundraise (although I did receive a lovely contribution from my constant reader, Ingri... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:36 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Pfister Artist-in-Residence Program Finalists Announced
Photo Courtesy Mike Lagerman, Flickr CCThePfister Hotel and InterContinental Milwaukeewill host exhibits for The Historic Third Ward’s Gallery Night & DayFriday, Jan. 22. Voting for the next Pfister Artist-in-Residence will als.. more
Jan 21, 2016 9:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Ready, Set, Vote!
Milwaukeeans will have plenty of opportunities to cast ballots this year on races ranging from president to local alderman. more
Jan 12, 2016 4:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Be Ready to Vote on Tuesday, Nov. 4
You may have heard that we’ve got on election on Tuesday,Nov. 4. What you may not have heard is what, exactly, you need tocast a ballot to vote. Fortunately, the state Government Accountability Board hassent out a list of their top 10 thing.. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
The Big One: What To Do on Election Day
Nov 5, 2012 9:50 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Election 2012: Two Visions—Health Care Reform
President Barack Obama proudly embraces “Obamacare,” the label right-wingers have given to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).Obama should be proud of his health care reform package... more
Oct 31, 2012 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Election 2012: Two Visions—Women’s Rights Are at Stake
One of the most striking differences between Barack Obama and the Democratic Party on one hand, and Mitt Romney and the Republicans on the other, is the amount of respect they have for women... more
Oct 31, 2012 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Election 2012: Your Vote Matters
Wisconsin is blessed and cursed to be a swing state.The campaigns and outside groups have been spending millions of dollars on attack ads, robocalls, get-out-the-vote efforts and campaign literature in an attempt to win the state’s 10 votes... more
Oct 31, 2012 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
End Is Near for Republican Rule
Nearly 1 million Wisconsin citizens actively seeking to restore democracy in the state still have several months... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
The Republican War on Voting
Somehow Republicans continue to successfully divert public attention from Wisconsin's leading role... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
Legislative Redistricting Maps Hit the Courtroom
On Friday, a three-judge panel concluded a swift but high-stakes two-day federal trial on the legality... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Republicans’ Redistricting Opportunity
Wisconsin Republicans won a big victory on Nov. 2 that gives them control of the state Legislature for the next two years, and potentially for the next decade because they will be able to draw electoral districts that favor their party.Beca... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 3 Comments
