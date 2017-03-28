RSS

Voucher Schools

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM News Features 2 Comments

This is a very easy endorsement to make. We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Evers is a strong advocate for public,Expresso more

Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM News Features 14 Comments

MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more

Jun 28, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it’s part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:18 PM News Features 7 Comments

With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more

May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Expresso 26 Comments

There are so many things wrong with a new plan from two suburban Republican legislators to change how Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are run it’s difficult to know where to begin. Let’s start with the plan coming from Sen. Alberta Darling a... more

May 19, 2015 11:17 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

Under a plan developed by suburban Republicans, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele would be empowered to appoint a commissioner who’d take over Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) that fail to meet expectations. The Opportunity Schools Partn... more

May 12, 2015 8:55 PM News Features 14 Comments

The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) board will be taking up a fast-tracked offer by St. Marcus Lutheran School to purchase the shuttered Lee Elementary School in the more

Jun 18, 2014 3:14 AM News Features 5 Comments

It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more

Jun 4, 2014 5:11 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

A Milwaukee Common Council committee voted Monday to oppose a bill authored by state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) that would create a noncompetitive market for surplus Milwaukee more

Oct 8, 2013 11:11 PM News Features

At the urging of leaders in criminal justice and law enforcement throughout the state, Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a Republican attempt to return sleazy bail bondsmen and more

Jul 3, 2013 5:40 PM Taking Liberties

“The Vouchers That Ate the State” is Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s summer blockbuster. Only it’s Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted more

Jun 26, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

If you still had any doubt that Republicans were trying to dismantle the state’s public school system—and put the state into debt—the new private school tuition tax credit more

Jun 18, 2013 10:41 PM Expresso

We have no doubt that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use the pending state budget, which was stacked with special interest legislation by the Joint Finance more

Jun 11, 2013 11:20 PM Expresso

Jun 5, 2013 4:37 PM Daily Dose

Today’s the big day forthe budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. They’re trying to cram in as muchbusiness as possible so that you and I won’t have time to sort through thedetails and respond to them. It may take a day, it may take a few days.. more

Jun 4, 2013 3:42 PM Daily Dose

May 30, 2013 8:25 PM Daily Dose

As I wrote in this week’s paper, a new ForwardInstitute report questioned whether the state’s education funding formula isproviding a constitutionally required “sound basic education.” Looks like the Forward Institute isn’t the only onewit.. more

May 23, 2013 6:41 PM Daily Dose

