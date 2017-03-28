Voucher Schools
We Endorse Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government.
Mar 28, 2017
This is a very easy endorsement to make. We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Evers is a strong advocate for public
Feb 14, 2017
Leaked John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker’s ‘Karl Rove’
Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker's campaign operations and what prosecutors called a "criminal scheme" meant to circumvent the state's campa...
Sep 20, 2016
Sinicki Challenged by Meyer on South Shore
MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9.
Jul 26, 2016
The Poisonous History of School Reform
The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical
Jun 28, 2016
New State Law Will Lead to the Privatization of Some MPS Schools
The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it's part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun...
Sep 1, 2015
GOP Votes To Kill Off MPS with Power Grab
With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin...
May 26, 2015
The Republican Plan for Other People’s Schools
There are so many things wrong with a new plan from two suburban Republican legislators to change how Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are run it's difficult to know where to begin. Let's start with the plan coming from Sen. Alberta Darling a...
May 19, 2015
Suburban Republican Legislative Plan to Take Over MPS Schools
Under a plan developed by suburban Republicans, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele would be empowered to appoint a commissioner who'd take over Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) that fail to meet expectations. The Opportunity Schools Partn...
May 12, 2015
St. Marcus Makes an Aggressive Push for MPS Building
The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) board will be taking up a fast-tracked offer by St. Marcus Lutheran School to purchase the shuttered Lee Elementary School in the
Jun 18, 2014
The Quarter Century Con of Vouchers
It's taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they've been hoodwinked by their own party's flimflam
Jun 4, 2014
Alberta Darling Wants to Rig the Real Estate Market
A Milwaukee Common Council committee voted Monday to oppose a bill authored by state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) that would create a noncompetitive market for surplus Milwaukee
Oct 8, 2013
How Laws Shouldn’t Be Made
At the urging of leaders in criminal justice and law enforcement throughout the state, Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a Republican attempt to return sleazy bail bondsmen and
Jul 3, 2013
The Vouchers That Ate the State
"The Vouchers That Ate the State" is Republican Gov. Scott Walker's summer blockbuster. Only it's Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted
Jun 26, 2013
Issue of the Week: The Private School Swindle
If you still had any doubt that Republicans were trying to dismantle the state's public school system—and put the state into debt—the new private school tuition tax credit
Jun 18, 2013
Issue of the Week: State Budget Details Reveal GOP Pettiness
We have no doubt that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use the pending state budget, which was stacked with special interest legislation by the Joint Finance
Jun 11, 2013
Yup, Walker Is Running for President
Jun 5, 2013 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Clock Is Ticking
Today's the big day forthe budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. They're trying to cram in as muchbusiness as possible so that you and I won't have time to sort through thedetails and respond to them. It may take a day, it may take a few days..
Jun 4, 2013
Evers: Voucher Deal as a Trojan Horse
May 30, 2013 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
More Concerns About School Funding and the Constitution
As I wrote in this week's paper, a new ForwardInstitute report questioned whether the state's education funding formula isproviding a constitutionally required "sound basic education." Looks like the Forward Institute isn't the only onewit..
May 23, 2013