The Quarter Century Con of Vouchers
It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more
Jun 4, 2014 5:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Right-wing Voucher Supporters Train Potential Political Candidates
“Almost always, the answer is: Take the money.”That’s what former Republican Assembly speaker turned voucher school lobbyist Scott more
Apr 22, 2014 10:11 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Politics as Television
Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more
Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Republicans Expand Vouchers Statewide
It was no secret that once Republicans took power they would expand taxpayer-funded voucher schools beyond the city of Milwaukee. After all, out-of-state voucher backers have poured millions into favored candidates' campaigns over the year... more
Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Reforming Education Reform
In Washington, the Obamaadministration is going to have a license to kill eight years ofgovernment showering gifts upon the wealthy and create real change withtax breaks for ordinary, working American,Taking Liberties more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties