We Endorse Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features 2 Comments
This is a very easy endorsement to make. We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Evers is a strong advocate for public,Expresso more
Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
The Trump Resistance Movement Begins
Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world? You’re not alone. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Democrat Jack Redmond Seeks to Represent Assembly District 21
Democrat Jack Redmond is running against Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to represent Assembly District 21 on the county's southern border. Here are Redmond's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Rodriguez didn't respond to the Shep.. more
Oct 25, 2016 9:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
GOP Votes To Kill Off MPS with Power Grab
With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more
May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 26 Comments
Milwaukee’s Charter Schools Don’t Make the Grade
Four of ten of Milwaukee’s charter schools are failing and the program has little public transparency. Yet Republican lawmakers are promoting charter schools as a way to improve student performance while providing public accountability. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
School Accountability Debate Misses the Mark
A Wisconsin Assembly school accountability bill has nothing to do with raising student performance or making schools more transparent or accountable. It would allow voucher and charter schools to take a different student performance test an... more
Jan 13, 2015 11:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 17 Comments
Yes, Gov. Walker—Let’s Focus on Kids
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s inauguration highlighted his concern for children. The Shepherd Express highlights policies that he should adopt, including raising the minimum wage, implementing background checks on all gun purchases, suppor... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
Walker’s Pandering on Common Core Standards
Last week, Gov. Scott Walker decided to cause a stir when he released a one-sentence statement calling for the state Legislature to repeal the Common Core more
Jul 24, 2014 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Assembly District 16 Democratic Candidates Dent v. Young
Jul 15, 2014 7:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Primary Races to Watch on August 12
All eyes—and the media—will be focused on the gubernatorial race this fall. But before voters determine whether Gov. Scott Walker deserves a second term on Nov. more
Jul 2, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
St. Marcus Makes an Aggressive Push for MPS Building
The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) board will be taking up a fast-tracked offer by St. Marcus Lutheran School to purchase the shuttered Lee Elementary School in the more
Jun 18, 2014 3:14 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Chuck Shepherd's News of The Weird
The Super Bowl may be the “holy grail” for Las Vegas sports gambling, but outside the United States, horse racing, soccer and, surprisingly, pro tennis dominate. Tennis provides bettors with 19,000 matches a year (compared to 1,200 NBA g... more
Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Endorsement: Vote for Local Public Schools Supporter Elizabeth Coppola on Nov. 19 Residents of southern suburbs have a clear choice
Residents of Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and a portion of Franklin have a clear choice in the Tuesday, Nov. 19, special election for Assembly District 21. Elizabeth Coppola has earned your more
Nov 11, 2013 11:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
School Voucher Money Pours Into South Side Election to Replace Honadel
The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more
Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM Dominique Paul Noth News Features
Issue of the Week: Rally for Public Education
The conservative business establishment and Republican legislators would love to kill off the public education system. After all, if they can divert taxpayer dollars from the public schools more
Sep 19, 2013 12:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Brewers To Give Fans $10 Worth of Freebies Through August
Brewers fans haven't had much to celebrate during this miserable, injury-plagued, scandal-clouded season, but at least the team feels their pain. That's why at all 12 of the home games in August, the team is giving each fan a $10 voucher for food,.. more
Jul 29, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
How Laws Shouldn’t Be Made
At the urging of leaders in criminal justice and law enforcement throughout the state, Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a Republican attempt to return sleazy bail bondsmen and more
Jul 3, 2013 5:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Prominent Democratic Assemblywoman Sandy Pasch Speaks Out
Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a more
Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM Louis Fortis News Features
The Vouchers That Ate the State
“The Vouchers That Ate the State” is Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s summer blockbuster. Only it’s Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted more
Jun 26, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties