Vp Gallery
Act/React
The recent exhibit at Milwaukee Art Museum titled "Act/React" reveals the weightlessness that art engenders by erasing all memory of itself. Using interactive digital technology that springs to li,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The New York Times' Ridiculous Profanity Policy
As far as band names go, [********] is one of the worst ever. I was surprised, then, to see the New York Times run a review of the latest CD from this unknown, unpronounceable band this Monday. As it turns out, of course, [********] isn't actual.. more
Oct 22, 2008 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
VP Group Exhibits David Burnett's Bob Marley Photographs
VP Group at 320 East Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward exhibits a variety of fine art photography. Owner Bill Appleby recently connected with international photojournalist David Burnett, who covered within his four decades of experie.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts