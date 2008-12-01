RSS

Vp Gallery

blogimage4683.jpe

The recent exhibit at Milwaukee Art Museum titled "Act/React" reveals the weightlessness that art engenders by erasing all memory of itself. Using interactive digital technology that springs to li,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1773.jpe

As far as band names go, [********] is one of the worst ever. I was surprised, then, to see the New York Times run a review of the latest CD from this unknown, unpronounceable band this Monday. As it turns out, of course, [********] isn't actual.. more

Oct 22, 2008 10:00 PM On Music

VP Group at 320 East Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward exhibits a variety of fine art photography. Owner Bill Appleby recently connected with international photojournalist David Burnett, who covered within his four decades of  experie.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES