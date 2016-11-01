RSS

Vrf

boardbudget_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Daily Dose

highway-construction.jpg.jpe

Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more

Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

It came as no shock to observers of Gov.-elect Scott Walker that he came out swinging against state employees shortly after his election. After all, Walker has treated Milwaukee County employees like public nuisances who don’t deserve to be... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 13 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES