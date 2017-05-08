Vulture Space
Vulture Space Announces Wisconsin Bike Week Events
Milwaukee do-it-yourself bike shop Vulture Space recentlyannounced a number of events they will be hosting as a part of Wisconsin BikeWeek, which runs June 3-11. The events include:Bike Bingo 2017Bike Bingo will be held June 3 from 3-.. more
May 8, 2017 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee On Two Wheels
Bicycling is an environmentally friendly, healthful and enjoyable mode of transportation, and ridership has increased steeply over the last two decades. On a national level, the number of bicycle commuters has nearly doubled in the 70 large... more
Jun 25, 2014 12:47 AM Selena Milewski A&E Feature 1 Comments
Bike to Work Week Promises Group Rides, Drink Specials, Free Coffee and a Dance Party
Thousandsof Milwaukee cyclists and first time riders will leave their cars at home forMilwaukee’s Bike to Work Week from May 11-17. The week will be filled with anarray of bicycle themed events hosted by Vulture Space and Wisconsin Bike Fedtha.. more
Apr 22, 2014 3:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Downtown's DIY Bicycle Shop
Evan Pack is founder and executive director of Vulture Space, the bicycle collective and community workshop that recently opened in a vacant Plankinton Avenue storefront in the Grand Avenue Mall... more
May 18, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and more
Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee