W.W. Norton

In Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech, web consultant Sara Wachter-Boettcher attacks the sort of techies whose “disruption" seems aimed as much at common sense and decency as anything else.... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:47 PM Books

New biography of Mikhail Gorbachev, Gorbachev: His Life and Times, credits the Soviet leader as a visionary itching to transform the U.S.S.R. into a more democratic nation. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:27 PM Books

In DNA is Not Destiny: The Remarkable, Completely Misunderstood Relationship Between You and Your Genes, Steven J. Heine, cultural psychologist at the University of British Columbia, condemns the fatalism and exaggerated claims made on beha... more

Aug 8, 2017 2:42 PM Books

In Poets of the Bible: From Solomon’s Song of Songs to John’s Revelation, Willis Barnstone, a poet himself as well as a scholar, hopes to awaken new readers to the literary dimension of scriptures through his own verse translations from the... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:24 PM Books

In Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State, Ali Soufan, a bestselling author and Lebanese-born former counterintelligence operative for the FBI, writes in swift journalistic strokes about the leading ... more

Jun 13, 2017 2:15 PM Books

As Journal Sentinel reporter Dan Egan relates in The Death and Life of the Great Lakes, the Clean Water Act (1972) stanched the industrial pollution of the lakes, yet failed to halt contamination from ocean-going ships introducing “noxious ... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:44 PM Books

More than 70 years later, people are still asking why? As a particularly striking example of the human capacity for evil, the Holocaust continues to demand answers despite the library of books already dedicated to the subject. In Why? Expla... more

Apr 11, 2017 2:21 PM Books

Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman is the retelling of the old tales, casting the disorderly lore into a contemporary novella that begins as the Earth emerges from the void and ends as the gods meet their fate at Ragnarok, the final battle betw... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:24 PM Books

Searching for Sappho: The Lost Songs and World of the First Woman Poet by Philip Freeman contains new translations of all of her surviving work, fragments as well as full poems, revealing a person with a gift for condensing a world of emoti... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:38 PM Books

David Goldblatt critiques the “modern Olympics” from Athens 1896 through Sochi 2014 with a nod toward Rio de Janeiro 2016 in The Games: A Global History of the Olympics. He finds much to criticize at every turn. Written with searing Brit... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:24 PM Books

Authors Bill Mesler and H. James Cleaves II of A Brief History of Creation: Science and the Search for the Origin of Life explore, with eloquence and understanding, the path of science from the discovery of the microscopic world through the... more

Jul 19, 2016 1:23 PM Books

Can animals plan for the future? Author Frans de Waal cites examples to the affirmative in his account of research into the cognition of creatures other than ourselves, Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? Waal finds remarkabl... more

Jul 19, 2016 1:22 PM Books

Crime and police brutality are old stories in Los Angeles. According to Eternity Street: Violence and Justice in Frontier Los Angeles, violence was always abnormally common in the City of Angels. Author and Yale University history professor... more

Jun 28, 2016 2:28 PM Books

Aug 6, 2015 6:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

New translation of The Tale of Genji, said to be the world’s first novel. more

Jul 14, 2015 8:29 PM Books

Accordingto New Yorker drama critic John Lahr, Tennessee Williams’ playwriting rancontrary to Hollywood’s version of America as a land “where right and wrongwere clear, progress was certain, and goodness prevailed.” Lahr’s extensivebiograph.. more

Nov 25, 2014 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

 This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more

Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Opera is a rebuke to the dogma of realism; after all, no one sings the dialogue of his life, and key moments aren’t emphasized with the roll of kettledrums or a resounding swell of orchestration. Carolyn Abbate and Roger Parker more

Mar 21, 2013 5:37 PM Books

With their 1988 collaboration, Kings in Disguise, writer James Vance (The Crow) and Milwaukee illustrator Dan E. Burr were among the pathfinders of a genre that became well-established within a few years, the graphic novel more

Mar 14, 2013 1:10 AM Books

 J.G.Ballard attracted avid readers with the publication of his first novel, TheDrowned World (1962), a story of global warming long before the topic was hot,but the general public knows him best for Empire of the Sun . Steven Spiel.. more

Jan 14, 2013 6:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

