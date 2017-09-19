W.W. Norton
Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech (W.W. Norton), by Sara Wachter-Boettcher
In Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech, web consultant Sara Wachter-Boettcher attacks the sort of techies whose “disruption" seems aimed as much at common sense and decency as anything else.... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:47 PM David Luhrssen Books
Gorbachev: His Life and Times (W.W. Norton), by William Taubman
New biography of Mikhail Gorbachev, Gorbachev: His Life and Times, credits the Soviet leader as a visionary itching to transform the U.S.S.R. into a more democratic nation. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Books
DNA is Not Destiny: The Remarkable, Completely Misunderstood Relationship Between You and Your Genes (W.W. Norton), by Steven J. Heine
In DNA is Not Destiny: The Remarkable, Completely Misunderstood Relationship Between You and Your Genes, Steven J. Heine, cultural psychologist at the University of British Columbia, condemns the fatalism and exaggerated claims made on beha... more
Aug 8, 2017 2:42 PM David Luhrssen Books
Poets of the Bible: From Solomon's Song of Songs to John’s Revelation (W.W. Norton), by Willis Barnstone
In Poets of the Bible: From Solomon’s Song of Songs to John’s Revelation, Willis Barnstone, a poet himself as well as a scholar, hopes to awaken new readers to the literary dimension of scriptures through his own verse translations from the... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State (W.W. Norton), by Ali Soufan
In Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State, Ali Soufan, a bestselling author and Lebanese-born former counterintelligence operative for the FBI, writes in swift journalistic strokes about the leading ... more
Jun 13, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Death and Life of the Great Lakes (W.W. Norton), by Dan Egan
As Journal Sentinel reporter Dan Egan relates in The Death and Life of the Great Lakes, the Clean Water Act (1972) stanched the industrial pollution of the lakes, yet failed to halt contamination from ocean-going ships introducing “noxious ... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Books
Why? Explaining the Holocaust (W.W. Norton), by Peter Hayes
More than 70 years later, people are still asking why? As a particularly striking example of the human capacity for evil, the Holocaust continues to demand answers despite the library of books already dedicated to the subject. In Why? Expla... more
Apr 11, 2017 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
Norse Mythology (W.W. Norton), by Neil Gaiman
Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman is the retelling of the old tales, casting the disorderly lore into a contemporary novella that begins as the Earth emerges from the void and ends as the gods meet their fate at Ragnarok, the final battle betw... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Searching for Sappho: The Lost Songs and World of the First Woman Poet (W.W. Norton), by Philip Freeman
Searching for Sappho: The Lost Songs and World of the First Woman Poet by Philip Freeman contains new translations of all of her surviving work, fragments as well as full poems, revealing a person with a gift for condensing a world of emoti... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:38 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Games: A Global History of the Olympics
David Goldblatt critiques the “modern Olympics” from Athens 1896 through Sochi 2014 with a nod toward Rio de Janeiro 2016 in The Games: A Global History of the Olympics. He finds much to criticize at every turn. Written with searing Brit... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Brief History of Creation: Science and the Search for the Origin of Life
Authors Bill Mesler and H. James Cleaves II of A Brief History of Creation: Science and the Search for the Origin of Life explore, with eloquence and understanding, the path of science from the discovery of the microscopic world through the... more
Jul 19, 2016 1:23 PM David Luhrssen Books
Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?
Can animals plan for the future? Author Frans de Waal cites examples to the affirmative in his account of research into the cognition of creatures other than ourselves, Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? Waal finds remarkabl... more
Jul 19, 2016 1:22 PM David Luhrssen Books
Eternity Street: Violence and Justice in Frontier Los Angeles (W.W. Norton), by John Mack Faragher
Crime and police brutality are old stories in Los Angeles. According to Eternity Street: Violence and Justice in Frontier Los Angeles, violence was always abnormally common in the City of Angels. Author and Yale University history professor... more
Jun 28, 2016 2:28 PM David Luhrssen Books
Brando’s Smile
Aug 6, 2015 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Tale of Genji (W.W. Norton), by Murasaki Shikibu (translated by Dennis Washburn)
New translation of The Tale of Genji, said to be the world’s first novel. more
Jul 14, 2015 8:29 PM David Luhrssen Books
Tennessee Williams at the Movies
Accordingto New Yorker drama critic John Lahr, Tennessee Williams’ playwriting rancontrary to Hollywood’s version of America as a land “where right and wrongwere clear, progress was certain, and goodness prevailed.” Lahr’s extensivebiograph.. more
Nov 25, 2014 1:56 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Porgy and Bess and Rouben Mamoulian
This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more
Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A History of Opera (W.W. Norton), by Carolyn Abbate and Roger Parker
Opera is a rebuke to the dogma of realism; after all, no one sings the dialogue of his life, and key moments aren’t emphasized with the roll of kettledrums or a resounding swell of orchestration. Carolyn Abbate and Roger Parker more
Mar 21, 2013 5:37 PM David Luhrssen Books
On the Ropes (W.W. Norton), by James Vance and Dan E. Burr
With their 1988 collaboration, Kings in Disguise, writer James Vance (The Crow) and Milwaukee illustrator Dan E. Burr were among the pathfinders of a genre that became well-established within a few years, the graphic novel more
Mar 14, 2013 1:10 AM David Luhrssen Books
Empire of Miracles
J.G.Ballard attracted avid readers with the publication of his first novel, TheDrowned World (1962), a story of global warming long before the topic was hot,but the general public knows him best for Empire of the Sun . Steven Spiel.. more
Jan 14, 2013 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood