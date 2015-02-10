RSS

Wachowski Siblings

How often do you have a big-budget, multiplex film with a female protagonist who spends her days scrubbing toilets? Or a male protagonist who is an albino genetic splice between human and lycan DNA? Such is the case with Jupiter Ascending, ... more

Feb 10, 2015 9:39 PM Film Reviews

Feb 4, 2015 4:05 PM Film Clips

