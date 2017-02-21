Wadada Leo Smith
Harriet Tubman: Araminta (Sunnyside)
On Araminta, guitarist Brandon Ross leads his jazz-black rock trio Harriet Tubman with bravura and unabashed love of vivid distortion, evoking what Sonny Sharrock might be doing if still alive, but with a more poetic control of sonics. Ross... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:48 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Milwaukee’s Improvised Music Renaissance
To those in theknow, Milwaukee has emerged as a serious center for improvised music. Major voices have recently brought their joyful noise to our fair city and the comingweeks hold more soul-stirring, mind-expanding creative music. Those w.. more
Nov 3, 2016 7:48 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee
Teflon Don is a fittingly titled victory lap for Rick Ross.After being outed in 2008 as a former correctional officer—a revelation that would have almost instantly killed the credibility and careers of most mid-level gangsta rappers—the sto... more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee