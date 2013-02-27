Wage Gap
Is the Skills Gap a Myth?
Milwaukee’s alleged skills gap problem has been discussed so often that it’s been accepted as an article of faith.But a new UW-Milwaukee analysis of the local labor market casts doubt on the argument that the city lacks skilled more
Feb 27, 2013 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Equal Pay Day
Tuesday, April 17, was “equal pay day,” which, unfortunately, doesn't mean that it's the day when both men and women are paid equal wages. It actually means that women would have to work all of 2011 and up through... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Issue of the Week: Republicans' War on Working Women
As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments