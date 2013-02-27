RSS

skilled-factory-worker-small.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s alleged skills gap problem has been discussed so often that it’s been accepted as an article of faith.But a new UW-Milwaukee analysis of the local labor market casts doubt on the argument that the city lacks skilled more

Feb 27, 2013 4:15 PM News Features

blogimage18410.jpe

Tuesday, April 17, was “equal pay day,” which, unfortunately, doesn't mean that it's the day when both men and women are paid equal wages. It actually means that women would have to work all of 2011 and up through... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 8 Comments

blogimage17868.jpe

As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 13 Comments

