RSS

Wages

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

With the primary election behind us, campaigns and politicians in Wisconsin are racing toward the general election in November. So if you thought the TV and print more

Aug 20, 2014 1:22 AM Expresso 9 Comments

521284be85d2f.preview-620.jpg.jpe

Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more

Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

A second economic study shows that Wisconsin’s sluggish economy isn’t being plagued by a skills gap between job openings and job seekers. more

Jun 18, 2013 10:51 PM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

As part of the Obama administration’s push to raise the minimum wage to $9 by the end of 2015, Acting Labor Secretary Seth Harris stopped in Milwaukee last week to hear the stories of low-wage workers who, despite more

Apr 3, 2013 4:52 PM News Features

blogimage19614.jpe

Why do America's 1% care so little about the country's middle class? Investigative reporters Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele answer this way: Even after reducing American workers to a cheap labor pool, the growing middle classes of B... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES