The Wailers
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 19-25, 2017
Riverwest FemFest returns for its biggest year yet, while Planes Mistaken for Stars hit up the Cactus Club and comedians take on Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
'Pinkalicious' in Wisconsin Dells
Kids get to be a certain age and they start forming an identity. Evidently doing so involves picking favorites. My oldest daughter’s favorite number is three. I’m sure the fact that the number coincides with her age has nothing to do with this. As.. more
Mar 13, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: July 3-9
Fitz and the Tantrums, U.S. Bank Fireworks, Brand New and more! more
Jul 2, 2014 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The FLOW Continues
It’s been said before that the next major industry in Milwaukee is going to be the freshwater business. As demands for freshwater increase, there’s going to be increasing demand for the resources of one of the largest inland bodies of water in .. more
Jul 10, 2011 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Wailers
The Wailers complemented Bob Marley's reggae sound the same way that the J.B.s laid down the funk for James Brown, augmenting his voice with just the right groove and helping reggae's most famous singer sell more than 250 million albums... more
Jul 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wailers
Though The Wailers are basically a nostalgia act at this point, albeit one that inherited one of the most powerful monikers in reggae history, current frontman Elan Atias hits the same passionate notes as former leader Bob Marley did decade... more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wailers w/ Al Anderson and Junior Marvin
The Wailers complemented Bob Marley’s reggae sound the same way that the J.B.s laid down the funk for James Brown, and helped reggae’s most famous singer sell over 250 million albums. Currently led by original bass player Aston "Family Man"... more
Aug 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wailers
Having sold 250 million records worldwide with Bob Marley, The Wailers are the quintessential reggae band, complimenting Bob Marley and the reggae sound in the same way that the J.B.s laid down the funk for James Brown. Currently led by ori... more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boulevard Theatre’s Soccer Moms
The set lays out just enough visual imagery for suggesting a parka wire wastebasket, a few steps and some glossy photo placards of sky, a tree and a park bench. After a brief curtain speech by Boulevard Theatre Artistic Director Mark Bucher, the .. more
Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Wailers
Time magazine declared Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 1977 album Exodus the greatest Time ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
Through some accidental blip in the space-time continuum, Plain White T’s have been booked again at Summerfest again this year, well after radio stations all over the country finally killed their overplayed single “Hey There Delilah.” The Chicago... more
Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee