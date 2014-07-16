Wait
Stream Sugar Stems' Infectious New LP "Only Come Out At Night"
With the release of their irresistibly jangly 2012 album Can't Wait , Milwaukee's Sugar Stems cemented themselves as one of the city's finest power-pop bands, and on the group's latest album they've made a good thing even better. The group's new O.. more
Jul 16, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik's New Love Jam, "Wait"
This is a lot of local talent on one track. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik indulge their inner lovermen on their new ode to long-term commitment, "Wait," assisted by a sweet, soulful loop.. more
Feb 5, 2013 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sugar Stems: Amps and Moxie
A self-described “poppy, fun rock ‘n’ roll band,” Sugar Stems will release their second album, Can’t Wait, at a Dec. 21 show at the Cactus Club. They hope it won’t be their last day on earth. more
Dec 19, 2012 2:25 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
Latin American Film Series at UWM
Latin American culture has grown more prevalent in Milwaukee, yet films from South America are seldom seen on local screens. Now in its 32nd year, UW-Milwaukee’s Latin American Film Series will fill the gap by presenting 10 movies from a ha... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Moon Over the Brewery
Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif... more
Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee