Wale

music_talibkweli.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dorothy Hong

Ahead of his show Thursday at Turner Hall Ballroom, Talib Kweli explains why radio favors big money. more

Jul 6, 2015 4:00 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_wale_photofromthechambergroup.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of The Chamber Group

For his upcoming Album About Nothing, Wale took some advice from his friend J. Cole. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:03 PM Music Feature

jae ace milwaukee rapper.jpg.jpe

A relative newcomer to the Milwaukee rap scene, Jae Ace perked ears earlier this month with his single "Quota," a hardened slab of street rap that banged with unspoken menace. As it turns out, that song was something of a red herring. Ace's new mi.. more

Dec 17, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

music.jpg.jpe

Rapper Wale has never made a secret of his desire to have each of his albums outsell the last. He titled his second album Ambition after all. On his latest album, The more

Oct 8, 2013 12:07 AM Music Feature

blogimage5676.jpe

Nina Sky - The Other Side (stream or download) The identical twin dance-pop duo Nina Sky scored a briefly inescapable hit with 2004's "Move Ya Body," a post-Neptunes re-imagining of Caribbean club music, but their attempts to release new music h.. more

Aug 6, 2010 3:12 PM On Music

blogimage9797.jpe

Soft-rocker survivor James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist. Without a commercial hit to guarantee him an audience, he fell out of the spotlight, but continued more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5676.jpe

DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s more

Mar 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1195.jpe

* Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Day celebration ended without altercation, as it does most years. Here’s betting that doesn’t stop future press from dwelling on past incidents. * Not sure how I missed this one, but Wale, one of the many great rap.. more

Jun 20, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1195.jpe

The point has been made countless times, but it nonetheless bears repeating whenever the t The Night is a Child ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

