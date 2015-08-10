Walk
Historic Tight-Rope Walk at the WI State Fair
The fear of heights is one of the most common phobias. The idea of free falling from high above the ground evokes a sense of dread. So when someone is courageous enough to take a risk and conquer that fear, it creates edge of the seat entertainm.. more
Aug 10, 2015 3:56 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
Walk to End Lupus Now Comes to Hart Park
Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now event will be bringing its positive energy to Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Sunday, June 14. Milwaukee is just one of many stops for the nationwide event, which focuses on raising awareness and fun.. more
May 14, 2015 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin's Walk With Me Fundraiser
Celebrating 80 years, Easter Seals is a nonprofit that provides a full range of services through 15 different programs for individuals with disabilities from infants to adults. One of the largest fundraisers for the Southeast Wisconsin bran... more
May 14, 2014 1:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Porgy and Bess and Rouben Mamoulian
This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more
Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ike Reilly Assassination w/ The Friendly Lens
A non-classicist heartland rocker who infuses his music with the political charge of The Clash and Bob Dylan, Ike Reilly released his first record, Salesmen and Racists , in 2001 to strong praise from Minneapolis critic Jim Walsh, whose more
Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wicked
The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzed into town this week, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far the more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers win on walk-off sac bunt
In case you didn't see it, tonight the Brewers had a bit of a stolen base/hit and run on with Carlos Gomez on first base. He never slowed and took third when the ball was fielded and thrown to first for the out. The ball was then thrown to third t.. more
Jun 11, 2010 3:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mark Knopfler (4/24)
The Get Lucky Tour is coming to Milwaukee in April! Mark Knopfler will be performing at the ,Sponsored Events more
Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
News from the minors
I DID NOT KNOW THAT: Brett Lawrie took second in the Midwest League ASG Home Run Derby. Sad for him it was to a guy named Rebel. more
Jul 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Skyscraper Cinema
Reading academic film studies can be frustrating, especially when it tries to reduce the complexity of the human experience mirrored in the movies to some quasi-Marxist dogma or once-fashionable postmodern theory. It can be both irritating and in.. more
Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Advertising Americana
Past and present popular culture converge in a trio of exhibitions showcasing industrial, The Settlement Cookbook ,Art more
Feb 15, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Designers/Retailers
The veteran of the group and a native of Milwaukee, Delanie attended Mt. Mary College. Ass www.delainecouture.com. ,Runup to the Runway more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Dylan's 8th Run for Autism (9/7)
Dylan's Run/Walk has been a highlight for Milwaukee's Autism community since 2001. The run So listen, this Englishman, a Frenchman and anIrishman were at the pub dis cussing famili ,Sponsored Events more
Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
German Fests
Seems like everybody wants to be German these days. Where else but the Milwaukee GermanFest would over 15,000 pounds of cabbage be consumed in a weekend? For 2008 the folks at German Fest are adding a lot more part,Traveling Sh... more
Jul 14, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel Art for Art's Sake
We The Living
The Los Angeles alternative-pop band We The Living plays an 8 p.m. show at UWM tonight. T Heights of The Heavens ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee