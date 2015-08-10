RSS

Walk

davepapeflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Dave Pape, Flickr CC

The fear of heights is one of the most common phobias.  The idea of free falling from high above the ground evokes a sense of dread.  So when someone is courageous enough to take a risk and conquer that fear, it creates edge of the seat entertainm.. more

Aug 10, 2015 3:56 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

walk-to-end-lupus-now-image.jpg.jpe

Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now event will be bringing its positive energy to Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Sunday, June 14. Milwaukee is just one of many stops for the nationwide event, which focuses on raising awareness and fun.. more

May 14, 2015 2:43 PM Sponsored Content

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Celebrating 80 years, Easter Seals is a nonprofit that provides a full range of services through 15 different programs for individuals with disabilities from infants to adults. One of the largest fundraisers for the Southeast Wisconsin bran... more

May 14, 2014 1:40 AM Off the Cuff

 This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more

Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11940.jpe

A non-classicist heartland rocker who infuses his music with the political charge of The Clash and Bob Dylan, Ike Reilly released his first record, Salesmen and Racists , in 2001 to strong praise from Minneapolis critic Jim Walsh, whose more

Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11619.jpe

The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzed into town this week, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far the more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In case you didn't see it, tonight the Brewers had a bit of a stolen base/hit and run on with Carlos Gomez on first base. He never slowed and took third when the ball was fielded and thrown to first for the out. The ball was then thrown to third t.. more

Jun 11, 2010 3:03 AM More Sports

blogimage9661.jpe

The Get Lucky Tour is coming to Milwaukee in April! Mark Knopfler will be performing at the ,Sponsored Events more

Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

I DID NOT KNOW THAT: Brett Lawrie took second in the Midwest League ASG Home Run Derby. Sad for him it was to a guy named Rebel. more

Jul 12, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Reading academic film studies can be frustrating, especially when it tries to reduce the complexity of the human experience mirrored in the movies to some quasi-Marxist dogma or once-fashionable postmodern theory. It can be both irritating and in.. more

Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5448.jpe

Past and present popular culture converge in a trio of exhibitions showcasing industrial, The Settlement Cookbook ,Art more

Feb 15, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The veteran of the group and a native of Milwaukee, Delanie attended Mt. Mary College. Ass www.delainecouture.com. ,Runup to the Runway more

Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Dylan's Run/Walk has been a highlight for Milwaukee's Autism community since 2001. The run So listen, this Englishman, a Frenchman and anIrishman were at the pub dis cussing famili ,Sponsored Events more

Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage3977.jpe

Seems like everybody wants to be German these days.   Where else but the Milwaukee GermanFest would over 15,000 pounds of cabbage be consumed in a weekend?  For 2008 the folks at German Fest are adding a lot more part,Traveling Sh... more

Jul 14, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage1437.jpe

The Los Angeles alternative-pop band We The Living plays an 8 p.m. show at UWM tonight. T Heights of The Heavens ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES