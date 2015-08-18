The Walker Network

RSS

The steady pace of scandals during the Gov. Scott Walker administration are signs that Wisconsin’s elected officials are corrupting the public trust for the benefit of a select few insiders. more

Aug 18, 2015 11:24 PM Expresso 21 Comments

Feeling flush with success after a favorable—but highly questionable—state Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have renewed their calls to dismantle the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board (GAB). more

Jul 21, 2015 10:16 PM Expresso

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin Republicans frequently get away with their shadier political activities because it’s difficult to prove whether questionable actions within Gov. Scott Walker’s administration are the result of sheer incompetence or actual corrupti... more

Jun 23, 2015 2:43 PM Expresso 13 Comments

This week a handful of very powerful state legislators will sign off on a preliminary two-year budget plan that is supposed to address the $2 billion budget hole created, in large part, by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s failed attempt to cre... more

Jun 2, 2015 9:39 PM Expresso 22 Comments

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) released its Rich States, Poor States report for 2015, placing Scott Walker’s Wisconsin at #13, despite the state’s struggling economic growth and state budget deficit. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:14 AM Expresso 19 Comments

Getty Images

The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn’t have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr... more

Mar 4, 2015 1:23 AM Expresso 37 Comments

Thinkstock

Voting rights advocates, including the ACLU and LULAC, are hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most stringent in the country. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:11 PM Expresso 9 Comments

Republican Gov. Scott Walker may be arguing that the John Doe investigation into alleged illegal campaign coordination in 2011 and 2012 is dead as a doornail, but the 266 pages of unsealed more

Jun 25, 2014 1:28 AM Expresso 4 Comments

Last week, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Randa released an unprecedented ruling—literally more

May 14, 2014 1:55 AM Expresso

The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more

Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Expresso

In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more

Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Expresso 1 Comments

If David Koch wasn't a household name in Wisconsin a week ago, he certainly is now. more

Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 13 Comments

