The Walker Network
Has Wisconsin Become a Corrupt State?
The steady pace of scandals during the Gov. Scott Walker administration are signs that Wisconsin’s elected officials are corrupting the public trust for the benefit of a select few insiders. more
Aug 18, 2015 11:24 PM Louis Fortis Expresso 21 Comments
Don’t Allow the GAB to Become Partisan
Feeling flush with success after a favorable—but highly questionable—state Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have renewed their calls to dismantle the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board (GAB). more
Jul 21, 2015 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Republicans Killing Those Bothersome Public Watchdogs
Wisconsin Republicans frequently get away with their shadier political activities because it’s difficult to prove whether questionable actions within Gov. Scott Walker’s administration are the result of sheer incompetence or actual corrupti... more
Jun 23, 2015 2:43 PM Joel McNally Expresso 13 Comments
How the Budget Sausage Is Made
This week a handful of very powerful state legislators will sign off on a preliminary two-year budget plan that is supposed to address the $2 billion budget hole created, in large part, by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s failed attempt to cre... more
Jun 2, 2015 9:39 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 22 Comments
ALEC Tries to Come to Scott Walker’s Rescue
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) released its Rich States, Poor States report for 2015, placing Scott Walker’s Wisconsin at #13, despite the state’s struggling economic growth and state budget deficit. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 19 Comments
The Right-Wing Money Behind the Right-to-Work Battle
The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn’t have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr... more
Mar 4, 2015 1:23 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 37 Comments
Will the U.S. Supreme Court Weigh in on Wisconsin’s Voter ID Law?
Voting rights advocates, including the ACLU and LULAC, are hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up Wisconsin’s voter ID law, one of the most stringent in the country. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:11 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 9 Comments
Scott Walker’s Right-Wing Network Exposed
Republican Gov. Scott Walker may be arguing that the John Doe investigation into alleged illegal campaign coordination in 2011 and 2012 is dead as a doornail, but the 266 pages of unsealed more
Jun 25, 2014 1:28 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on John Doe Ruling
Last week, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Randa released an unprecedented ruling—literally more
May 14, 2014 1:55 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Wisconsin's Place in the Koch Brothers' and Bradley Foundation's Right-Wing Web
The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more
Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Exclusive: Koch Brothers’ Dark Money Flowed into Wisconsin Recall Fight
In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more
Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
Who's Creating Walker's Playbook?
If David Koch wasn't a household name in Wisconsin a week ago, he certainly is now. more
Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 13 Comments