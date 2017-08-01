Walker’s Point Dining
Trendy Space and Classic Flavors at The Laughing Taco
What do you get when you cross a Mexican taqueria with the sterling reputation of Justin Carlisle and his wife, Lucia Muñoz, and sprinkle in some gentrification for good measure? The Laughing Taco. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Cooking with Love in Walker’s Point
It was considered a culinary fairytale of sorts when chef Nell Benton purchased The National Café from owner Michael Diedrick for just $100 back in 2011. Benton was an unemployed chef with similar beliefs who dreamed of owning a restaurant ... more
Jan 31, 2017 1:51 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
A Beautiful Experience at c.1880
C.1880 is an excellent new Milwaukee restaurant in an historic Walker’s Point building. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:27 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Finding that Perfect Morel
Just like the highly anticipated morel mushroom after a long winter and the promise of what spring has to offer, farm-to-table enthusiasts and locavores were excited for one of Walker’s Point’s hottest new restaurants to open its doors this... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:01 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Engine Company No. 3
Walker’s Point continues to be an incubator for restaurant innovation. The past few years have seen fine restaurants like Braise and c. 1880 set high standards while more
Oct 15, 2014 1:50 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview