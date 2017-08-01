Walker’s Point Dining

RSS

What do you get when you cross a Mexican taqueria with the sterling reputation of Justin Carlisle and his wife, Lucia Muñoz, and sprinkle in some gentrification for good measure? The Laughing Taco. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:04 PM Dining Out

It was considered a culinary fairytale of sorts when chef Nell Benton purchased The National Café from owner Michael Diedrick for just $100 back in 2011. Benton was an unemployed chef with similar beliefs who dreamed of owning a restaurant ... more

Jan 31, 2017 1:51 PM Off the Cuff

Photo Credit: Kevin J Miyazaki

C.1880 is an excellent new Milwaukee restaurant in an historic Walker’s Point building. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:27 PM Dining Out

Just like the highly anticipated morel mushroom after a long winter and the promise of what spring has to offer, farm-to-table enthusiasts and locavores were excited for one of Walker’s Point’s hottest new restaurants to open its doors this... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:01 PM Dining Out

Walker’s Point continues to be an incubator for restaurant innovation. The past few years have seen fine restaurants like Braise and c. 1880 set high standards while more

Oct 15, 2014 1:50 PM Dining Preview

