Walker's Point Center For The Arts
A Modern Medievalist, Plein Air Enthusiast and Legend of Milwaukee Art Meet at the Cedarburg Art Museum
A trinity of new exhibitions featuring work by Michael Santini, Joseph Friebert and Kathie Wheeler opens at the Cedarburg Art Museum on Thursday, Aug. 31. The 2017 Annual Members Show opens at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts on Friday, S... more
Aug 29, 2017 3:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Art and Hope
Milwaukee patron of the arts, Jane Brite, reflects on her life. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:11 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff 1 Comments
State of Contemporary Midwestern Art in Tory Folliard's 'Salon Show'
Tory Folliard’s second biannual “Salon Show" gathers the gallery’s stable of 43 contemporary artists for its largest exhibition of the year. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Thirty and Strong, Walker’s Point Art Center Celebrates Milestone Year
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts celebrates its 30th anniversary with a group exhibition titled “Thirty." more
May 9, 2017 1:48 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Lots to See at Gallery Night and Day
Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly, two-day art event is upon us again. Stretched over April 21 and 22, Gallery Night and Day features 43 venues across the Downtown area. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:42 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Off the Cuff with Marcela ‘Xela’ Garcia
As it celebrates its 30th anniversary, the WPCA finds itself catering to a Walker’s Point whose demographics are shifting with the neighborhood’s development. Off the Cuff spoke with WPCA’s new executive director Marcela “Xela” Garcia ab... more
Feb 7, 2017 4:08 PM Tyler Friedman Off the Cuff
Art Comes to Your Living Room?
Off the Cuff interviews 33-year-old Milwaukee poet, composer and monologist Bobby Drake about his upcoming “Living Room Tour” of his one man show Never Say Die, as well as the Kingmaker program he founded for artist-entrepreneurs, the im... more
Aug 16, 2016 3:46 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Spring Break at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts offers MPS students a unique spring break activity: the Collaborative Mural Project (March 28-April 1) provides the unique opportunity to be involved in the creation of a public work, all the way from deve... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
In, Out and In-Between 150
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts “IN//OUT” features seven young artists, most of them nearing completion of art degrees or recently graduated, in the process of emerging and finding a voice of clarity for internal ideas. more
Feb 16, 2016 4:12 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Traditional Cornhusk Art Workshops at Walker’s Point Center For the Arts
Afternoons with Art (aka AwA) are art camps in miniature offered by Walker’s Point Center for the Arts when Milwaukee Public Schools are not in session. From Dec. 28-30, WPCA is hosting a handful of workshops led by local artist Yesica Cori... more
Dec 22, 2015 6:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Open Photography’ on display at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
The Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) formed in 2004 to foster appreciation and education on fine art photography in the Milwaukee area. Their newly opened exhibition at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts takes the theme “Open Photograp... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:20 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
CoPA's 9th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit and Other Art Previews
CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr.. more
Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Material Witness: Eclectic Art in WPCA Show
The “2015 Annual Members Show” at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts is an eclectic affair with about 200 pieces in varied styles, sizes and media. more
Sep 15, 2015 5:10 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Art in the Age of the Anthropocene
“Eddee Daniel: A Year in the Valley,” May 29 through July 11 at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, is a display of photos documenting the revitalization underway in the Menomonee Valley. more
May 26, 2015 7:08 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Memento Mori’ at Walker’s Point Arts Center
Paul Koudounaris’ newest book, Memento Mori: The Dead Among Us, compiles photographs taken at more than 250 sites around the world. He will present photographs from the book at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more
Apr 28, 2015 8:35 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Francisco Salas at Portrait Society and Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
The work of Wisconsin artist Rafael Francisco Salas is presented in two exhibitions, at Portrait Society Gallery and Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:46 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
CoPA Comes to Walker’s Point Arts Center
It is the eighth year for the Coalition of Photographic Artists (CoPA) exhibition at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. The more than 40 pieces included were juried by Graeme Reid and Gary Tuma. more
Dec 23, 2014 9:36 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Honoring the Dead at WPCA
The perfume of marigolds, some fresh and others in the first blush of decay, wafts around the ofrendas in the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts Día de los Muertos installation. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:48 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Pharaoh Mac & DMT Mellow Out on Their Latest Single, "Frozen"
On last winter's Loyalty & Betrayal LP, the Milwaukee rapper/producer duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT went full pop, channeling the crossover spirit of hook-gravitating rappers like Lupe Fiasco and Big Sean. On the group's latest single they channel a rappe.. more
Oct 8, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Untying Boulevard Theatre’s ‘Gidion’s Knot’
A provocative contemporary drama finds an intimate home as Boulevard Theatre stages a production of Gidion’s Knot. Two-person tension slinks around a tiny set far smaller than the classroom it is meant to present. Nicole Gorski is tenderly ... more
Oct 8, 2014 2:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater