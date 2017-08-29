RSS

artpreview_cedarburgartmuseum.jpg.jpe

A trinity of new exhibitions featuring work by Michael Santini, Joseph Friebert and Kathie Wheeler opens at the Cedarburg Art Museum on Thursday, Aug. 31. The 2017 Annual Members Show opens at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts on Friday, S... more

Aug 29, 2017 3:38 PM Visual Arts

offthecuff_janebrite_byjean-gabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee patron of the arts, Jane Brite, reflects on her life. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:11 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

toryfouliard.jpg.jpe

Tory Folliard’s second biannual “Salon Show" gathers the gallery’s stable of 43 contemporary artists for its largest exhibition of the year. more

Jul 3, 2017 1:21 PM Visual Arts

artreview_wpca_a.jpg.jpe

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts celebrates its 30th anniversary with a group exhibition titled “Thirty." more

May 9, 2017 1:48 PM Visual Arts

tmmsummerfest.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly, two-day art event is upon us again. Stretched over April 21 and 22, Gallery Night and Day features 43 venues across the Downtown area. more

Apr 18, 2017 2:42 PM Visual Arts

offthecuff_marcella.jpg.jpe

As it celebrates its 30th anniversary, the WPCA finds itself catering to a Walker’s Point whose demographics are shifting with the neighborhood’s development. Off the Cuff spoke with WPCA’s new executive director Marcela “Xela” Garcia ab... more

Feb 7, 2017 4:08 PM Off the Cuff

offthecuff_bobbydrake.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews 33-year-old Milwaukee poet, composer and monologist Bobby Drake about his upcoming “Living Room Tour” of his one man show Never Say Die, as well as the Kingmaker program he founded for artist-entrepreneurs, the im... more

Aug 16, 2016 3:46 PM Off the Cuff

wpca.jpg.jpe

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts offers MPS students a unique spring break activity: the Collaborative Mural Project (March 28-April 1) provides the unique opportunity to be involved in the creation of a public work, all the way from deve... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:03 PM Visual Arts

artreview_wpca_b.jpg.jpe

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts “IN//OUT” features seven young artists, most of them nearing completion of art degrees or recently graduated, in the process of emerging and finding a voice of clarity for internal ideas. more

Feb 16, 2016 4:12 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_wpca_a.jpg.jpe

Afternoons with Art (aka AwA) are art camps in miniature offered by Walker’s Point Center for the Arts when Milwaukee Public Schools are not in session. From Dec. 28-30, WPCA is hosting a handful of workshops led by local artist Yesica Cori... more

Dec 22, 2015 6:03 PM Visual Arts

artreview_copa_d.jpg.jpe

The Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) formed in 2004 to foster appreciation and education on fine art photography in the Milwaukee area. Their newly opened exhibition at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts takes the theme “Open Photograp... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:20 PM Visual Arts

ccc cibulka meadow 1.jpg.jpe

CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr.. more

Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Around MKE

artreview_wpca_a.jpg.jpe

The “2015 Annual Members Show” at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts is an eclectic affair with about 200 pieces in varied styles, sizes and media. more

Sep 15, 2015 5:10 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_wpca.jpg.jpe

“Eddee Daniel: A Year in the Valley,” May 29 through July 11 at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, is a display of photos documenting the revitalization underway in the Menomonee Valley. more

May 26, 2015 7:08 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_bookcover.jpg.jpe

Paul Koudounaris’ newest book, Memento Mori: The Dead Among Us, compiles photographs taken at more than 250 sites around the world. He will present photographs from the book at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more

Apr 28, 2015 8:35 PM Visual Arts

artreview_portraitsociety.jpg.jpe

The work of Wisconsin artist Rafael Francisco Salas is presented in two exhibitions, at Portrait Society Gallery and Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more

Apr 21, 2015 7:46 PM Visual Arts

artreview_copa.jpg.jpe

It is the eighth year for the Coalition of Photographic Artists (CoPA) exhibition at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. The more than 40 pieces included were juried by Graeme Reid and Gary Tuma. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:36 PM Visual Arts

artreview_wpca_a.jpg.jpe

The perfume of marigolds, some fresh and others in the first blush of decay, wafts around the ofrendas in the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts Día de los Muertos installation. more

Oct 28, 2014 9:48 PM Visual Arts

pharaoh_mac_dmt.jpg.jpe

On last winter's Loyalty & Betrayal LP, the Milwaukee rapper/producer duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT went full pop, channeling the crossover spirit of hook-gravitating rappers like Lupe Fiasco and Big Sean. On the group's latest single they channel a rappe.. more

Oct 8, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

gideonsknot.jpg.jpe

A provocative contemporary drama finds an intimate home as Boulevard Theatre stages a production of Gidion’s Knot. Two-person tension slinks around a tiny set far smaller than the classroom it is meant to present. Nicole Gorski is tenderly ... more

Oct 8, 2014 2:23 AM Theater

