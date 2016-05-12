RSS

Walking Dead

10cloverfieldlane.jpg.jpe

May 12, 2016 2:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

the5thwave.jpg.jpe

The 5th Wave PG-13 Adapted from Rick Yancey’s YA trilogy, this post-apocalyptic actioner features efforts by 16-year-old Cassie (Chloë Grace Moretz) to find her little brother. After takin,Film clips more

Jan 19, 2016 4:31 PM Film Clips

specialpreview_nerdist.jpg.jpe

Comedian, podcaster and TV personality Chris Hardwick spoke with the Shepherd ahead of his tour stop at the Pabst Theater. more

May 5, 2015 10:22 PM A&E Feature

blogimage12766.jpe

In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES