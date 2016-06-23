RSS

Walking Tour

Photo Courtesy Jeramey Jannene, Flickr CC By now we’ve all taken notice of Walker’s Point’srenaissance. Everything from an e-commerce startup to a celebrity trainer-ownedgym has claimed a slice of land in the once forgotten industrial district. .. more

Jun 23, 2016 8:38 PM Around MKE

Although they may not be the most easily identifiable group of students, a growing minority on campuses is made up of returned war veterans.At UW-Milwaukee alone, more than 1,200 students are veterans, their spouses or their children. That ... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

A trio of finds from the discount bin at Half-Price Books and Music on Brown Deer: Various Artists: Now That’s What I Call Music, Vol. 9 ($1) This compilation finds the 2002 Top 40 charts in fertile form. Britney Spears and Mary J. Bli.. more

May 11, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

At Dog Brothers' “Gathering of the Pack” in Southe © 2008 Chuck Shepherd ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

