Wall Street
Politicians Promising Jobs and Other Lies
A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more
Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
‘Equity’ Explores the Liabilities of High Finance
Equity touches on a host of issues, social as well as economic. It stars Anna Gunn as Naomi, an executive in the world’s largest investment bank who has hit her head on the glass ceiling—and it hurts. Equity is directed by Meera Menon and w... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:45 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Chris Abele Must Pull His False Attack Ad
Chris Abele’s TV ad accuses Chris Larson of being on the side of big banks and Scott Walker—a ludicrous accusation, given that Larson has fought Walker’s agenda every step of the way and it’s Abele, instead, whose worked closely with Walker... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 10 Comments
The Big Short
The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 12.23.15
Portraying four outsiders who foresaw the housing crash of 2008, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt’s characters are treated with disdain by those they attempt to warn. Based on a critically acclaimed book by Michael L... more
Dec 22, 2015 8:53 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Where Do Republican Presidential Hopefuls Stand on Environmental Issues?
Inrecent decades, Republicans have certainly been far less sympathetic toenvironmental causes than the Democrats, and this year’s batch of candidatesfor the party’s Presidential nomination is no exception.DonaldTrump has remained skeptical o.. more
Nov 2, 2015 5:14 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
The Wolf of Wall Street
Oliver Stone was probably surprised when some fans of Wall Street embraced Gordon Gekko as a role model and “greed is good” as a mantra. Martin Scorsese might likewise be dismayed if The Wolf of Wall Street’s financial finagler, Jordon B... more
Jan 7, 2014 3:42 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Risky Business
America’s great minds of business and finance have reached a consensus on the government shutdown and worse, the prospect of a debt default: While the latter is worse, both are bad more
Oct 13, 2013 9:36 PM Joe Conason News Features
Two 2016 Prospects Spotlight Democrats' Identity Crisis
Despite its success in recent elections, and despite the image of unity it projects, the Democratic Party is in the throes of an epic identity crisis pitting its corporate money against its stated principles. The recent actions of two more
Feb 21, 2013 5:07 PM David Sirota News Features
Five Reasons Why Rich Americans Grow Richer as the Middle Class Declines
If you want to see what’s wrong with America, take a good look at the list of the 400 richest Americans—the Forbes 400. While the economy struggled to create jobs, it was another banner year for the super-rich... more
Oct 3, 2012 4:35 PM Les Leopold News Features
Issue of the Week: Is Wisconsin in Play?
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney made a stunning pick over the weekend when he selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan to be his running mate. On the one hand, it makes sense. Romney has had a hard... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Why Cory Booker Got Bain Capital So Wrong
Newark Mayor Cory Booker's emotional televised plea to "stop attacking private equity... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Embracing 'Enough'
Of all the no-no's in contemporary America—and there are many—none has proven more taboo... more
Feb 10, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 9 Comments
Celebrating the End of Kids' Wall Street Dreams
Amid fears of high youth unemployment creating a "lost generation," there is suddenly a bright spot... more
Dec 2, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
DJ Doc B Bouncing Back After Shooting
Last week Milwaukee DJ Maurice "Doc B" Beckley, one of Milwaukee's first hip-hop DJs, was shot in the head outside of a north side bar in what Milwaukee UP's JC Poppe reported was apparently not a direct attack on Beckley. He has been recovering .. more
Apr 7, 2011 3:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Michael Douglas returns as Wall Street's Gordon Gekko on Sept. 24, but for now mean-Michael is on display in the biting drama, Solitary Man. He appears as disgraced car dealer Ben Kalmen. Ben's rapier wit and candor partially disguise his i... more
Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
“It’s Like the Emperor Has No Clothes”
Leopold, who will appear at Boswell Book Co. on July 8, spoke to the Shepherd aboutthe sc The Looting of America: How Wall Street’s Game of Fantasy Finance Destroyed Our Jobs ,News Features more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Q&A with Les Leopold, author of The Looting of America
What was more horrifying than last years financial implosion: That it happened, or that the average person couldnt make sense of it? Fortunately, Les Leopold was already looking into the complex financial instruments that nearly br.. more
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Interview: Illuminating Rohlfs' World @ The MAM
Curator Joseph Cunningham, from the American Decorative Arts 1900 Foundation, and Adjunct Assistant Curator for the Milwaukee Art Museum, Sarah Fayen, cooperated with The Chipstone Foundation to organize and plan "The Artistic Furniture of Char.. more
Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Democracy Needs a Bailout
Without a bailout, newspapers will lay off staff, fewer journalists will report important stories, there will be no Fourth-Estate check on state and corporate power, and the country will suffer. So goes the pro-democracy case,News Features more
May 29, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features