RSS

Wall Street

o-scott-walker-2016-facebook.jpg.jpe

A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more

Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

film_equity.jpg.jpe

Equity touches on a host of issues, social as well as economic. It stars Anna Gunn as Naomi, an executive in the world’s largest investment bank who has hit her head on the glass ceiling—and it hurts. Equity is directed by Meera Menon and w... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:45 PM Film Reviews

abele2.jpg.jpe

Chris Abele’s TV ad accuses Chris Larson of being on the side of big banks and Scott Walker—a ludicrous accusation, given that Larson has fought Walker’s agenda every step of the way and it’s Abele, instead, whose worked closely with Walker... more

Mar 15, 2016 5:01 PM News Features 10 Comments

film_thebigshort.jpg.jpe

The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM Film Reviews

bigshort.jpg.jpe

Portraying four outsiders who foresaw the housing crash of 2008, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt’s characters are treated with disdain by those they attempt to warn. Based on a critically acclaimed book by Michael L... more

Dec 22, 2015 8:53 PM Film Clips

donald_sml.jpg.jpe

Credit: Gage Skidmore, FlickrCC

Inrecent decades, Republicans have certainly been far less sympathetic toenvironmental causes than the Democrats, and this year’s batch of candidatesfor the party’s Presidential nomination is no exception.DonaldTrump has remained skeptical o.. more

Nov 2, 2015 5:14 PM , News Features

wolfofwallstreet.jpg.jpe

Oliver Stone was probably surprised when some fans of Wall Street embraced Gordon Gekko as a role model and “greed is good” as a mantra. Martin Scorsese might likewise be dismayed if The Wolf of Wall Street’s financial finagler, Jordon B... more

Jan 7, 2014 3:42 AM Film Reviews

ted-yoho-e1375723897242.jpg.jpe

America’s great minds of business and finance have reached a consensus on the government shutdown and worse, the prospect of a debt default: While the latter is worse, both are bad more

Oct 13, 2013 9:36 PM News Features

110830_hickenlooper_election_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Despite its success in recent elections, and despite the image of unity it projects, the Democratic Party is in the throes of an epic identity crisis pitting its corporate money against its stated principles. The recent actions of two more

Feb 21, 2013 5:07 PM News Features

money.jpg.jpe

If you want to see what’s wrong with America, take a good look at the list of the 400 richest Americans—the Forbes 400. While the economy struggled to create jobs, it was another banner year for the super-rich... more

Oct 3, 2012 4:35 PM News Features

blogimage19575.jpe

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney made a stunning pick over the weekend when he selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan to be his running mate. On the one hand, it makes sense. Romney has had a hard... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

blogimage18873.jpe

Newark Mayor Cory Booker's emotional televised plea to "stop attacking private equity... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage17667.jpe

Of all the no-no's in contemporary America—and there are many—none has proven more taboo... more

Feb 10, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

blogimage16961.jpe

Amid fears of high youth unemployment creating a "lost generation," there is suddenly a bright spot... more

Dec 2, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage6720.jpe

­Last week Milwaukee DJ Maurice "Doc B" Beckley, one of Milwaukee's first hip-hop DJs, was shot in the head outside of a north side bar in what Milwaukee UP's JC Poppe reported was apparently not a direct attack on Beckley. He has been recovering .. more

Apr 7, 2011 3:58 PM On Music

blogimage12193.jpe

Michael Douglas returns as Wall Street's Gordon Gekko on Sept. 24, but for now mean-Michael is on display in the biting drama, Solitary Man. He appears as disgraced car dealer Ben Kalmen. Ben's rapier wit and candor partially disguise his i... more

Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage6847.jpe

Leopold, who will appear at Boswell Book Co. on July 8, spoke to the Shepherd aboutthe sc The Looting of America: How Wall Street’s Game of Fantasy Finance Destroyed Our Jobs ,News Features more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage3834.jpe

What was more horrifying than last years financial implosion: That it happened, or that the average person couldnt make sense of it? Fortunately, Les Leopold was already looking into the complex financial instruments that nearly br.. more

Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Curator Joseph Cunningham, from the American Decorative Arts 1900 Foundation, and Adjunct Assistant Curator for the Milwaukee Art Museum, Sarah Fayen, cooperated with The Chipstone Foundation to organize and plan "The Artistic Furniture of Char.. more

Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Without a bailout, newspapers will lay off staff, fewer journalists will report important stories, there will be no Fourth-Estate check on state and corporate power, and the country will suffer. So goes the pro-democracy case,News Features more

May 29, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES