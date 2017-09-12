RSS

A look ahead at a plentiful season of LGBTQ-themed plays in Milwaukee theaters. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:23 PM My LGBTQ POV

Off the Wall Theatre turns its tiny stage over to Blanche and Jane Hudson as it remounts Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Once again, Dale Gutzman’s campy adaptation of the 1962 movie features loca, more

Aug 22, 2017 2:32 PM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about revenge flirting. Exciting upcoming events include Whatever Happened to Baby Jane at Off the Wall Theatre, Aug. 16-27; Fashion 411 at MOWA with Bjorn Nasett and Jordan Dechambre, Aug. ... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:32 PM Dear Ruthie

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony honors Leonard Bernstein, Off the Wall sends up Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Danceworks’ DanceLAB Teen presents a youthful terpsichorean performance. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:21 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Theater

Dear Ruthie offers advice to a reader and details events of interest to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community from June 14-21. more

Jun 13, 2017 2:00 PM Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie runs down the list of Milwaukee area live entertainment coming up this week, with a particular emphasis on events of interest to the local LGBT community. more

Apr 18, 2017 3:53 PM Dear Ruthie

Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking for tips on how to get into the Milwaukee theater scene. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:05 PM Dear Ruthie

Off the Wall Theatre stages Dale Gutzman’s final Holiday Punch variety show this month. more

Dec 19, 2016 10:54 AM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader seeking advice on avoiding political arguments at a family Christmas party. Exicting upcoming events include The Second City Dysfunctional Holiday Revue at the Marcus Center, The Last Holiday Punch at... more

Dec 13, 2016 4:37 PM Dear Ruthie

Max Williamson and Becky Cofta etch an intricate story into a small stage for Off the Wall Theatre this month in a production of Venus in Fur. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:24 PM Theater

Off The Wall Theatre explores an early 20th-century culture clash with its adaptation of E.M. Forster’s 1924 novel, A Passage To India. While frustratingly inconsistent, there is a satisfying gravity at the center of the production in OTW’s... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:57 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre stages an original adaptation of E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Sept. 22-Oct. 2.Milwaukee-born political humor columnist and radio talk show host Will Durst brings his irreverent, no-holds-barred, no-politician-unsc... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Off the Wall Theatre’s brilliant, understated treatment of Jean Paul Sartre’s existentialist masterpiece No Exit—a play about three psyches in hell—brings the work to the level of a joy to watch. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:24 PM Theater

Jean Paul Sartre’s No Exit is an existentialist classic. Three people are locked in a room together for all of eternity. The vision of hell from 1944 is a disturbing now as it’s ever been. No iPhone. No Facebook. No wi-fi. Just three other.. more

Jul 25, 2016 1:58 PM Theater

Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings high energy and crazy antics to the stage with its performance of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, performances of which run through July 2. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:16 PM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friend has less time for him since getting hitched and having a baby. Exciting events include a Pink Hat Party at This Is It, April 27; It’s Only a Play at Off the Wall Theatre, April 28-May 8; ... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:35 PM My LGBTQ POV

Off The Wall Theatre’s staging of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum provides a Roman romance at the heart of bad comedy, but serves as something of a holiday alternative. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:59 PM Theater 2 Comments

I would venture a guess to say that the single most famous thing about Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is its title. Coming in what might be a pretty close second is the opening number from the show: “A Comedy Ton.. more

Dec 2, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre presents a shadowy quartet of psychological horror stories with its Grand Guignol. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:44 PM Theater

