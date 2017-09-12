Off The Wall Theatre
Coming to a (Live) Theater Near You
A look ahead at a plentiful season of LGBTQ-themed plays in Milwaukee theaters. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:23 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Campy Cruelty with Off the Wall's 'Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?'
Off the Wall Theatre turns its tiny stage over to Blanche and Jane Hudson as it remounts Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Once again, Dale Gutzman’s campy adaptation of the 1962 movie features loca, more
Aug 22, 2017 2:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
If You Got It, Flirt It
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about revenge flirting. Exciting upcoming events include Whatever Happened to Baby Jane at Off the Wall Theatre, Aug. 16-27; Fashion 411 at MOWA with Bjorn Nasett and Jordan Dechambre, Aug. ... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:32 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 17-23, 2017
The Southwestern Suburban Symphony honors Leonard Bernstein, Off the Wall sends up Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Danceworks’ DanceLAB Teen presents a youthful terpsichorean performance. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:21 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
A Tarantino-Style 'Titus' from Off the Wall
Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Why I Oughta!
Dear Ruthie offers advice to a reader and details events of interest to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community from June 14-21. more
Jun 13, 2017 2:00 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Curtain Up! Light the Lights!
Dear Ruthie runs down the list of Milwaukee area live entertainment coming up this week, with a particular emphasis on events of interest to the local LGBT community. more
Apr 18, 2017 3:53 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Going Out a Chorus Girl; Coming Back a Star!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking for tips on how to get into the Milwaukee theater scene. more
Feb 14, 2017 3:05 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
One Last Punch From Off the Wall’s ‘Holiday Punch’
Off the Wall Theatre stages Dale Gutzman’s final Holiday Punch variety show this month. more
Dec 19, 2016 10:54 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Season of Political Discontent
Ruthie answers a question from a reader seeking advice on avoiding political arguments at a family Christmas party. Exicting upcoming events include The Second City Dysfunctional Holiday Revue at the Marcus Center, The Last Holiday Punch at... more
Dec 13, 2016 4:37 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Daunting Duplicity in Off the Wall’s ‘Venus in Fur’
Max Williamson and Becky Cofta etch an intricate story into a small stage for Off the Wall Theatre this month in a production of Venus in Fur. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Mighty Empire on a Small Stage
Off The Wall Theatre explores an early 20th-century culture clash with its adaptation of E.M. Forster’s 1924 novel, A Passage To India. While frustratingly inconsistent, there is a satisfying gravity at the center of the production in OTW’s... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:57 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly- 9.20
Off the Wall Theatre stages an original adaptation of E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Sept. 22-Oct. 2.Milwaukee-born political humor columnist and radio talk show host Will Durst brings his irreverent, no-holds-barred, no-politician-unsc... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
‘Hell is Other People’
Off the Wall Theatre’s brilliant, understated treatment of Jean Paul Sartre’s existentialist masterpiece No Exit—a play about three psyches in hell—brings the work to the level of a joy to watch. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater
No Exit for Off The Wall
Jean Paul Sartre’s No Exit is an existentialist classic. Three people are locked in a room together for all of eternity. The vision of hell from 1944 is a disturbing now as it’s ever been. No iPhone. No Facebook. No wi-fi. Just three other.. more
Jul 25, 2016 1:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Crazy Antics at Off The Wall
Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings high energy and crazy antics to the stage with its performance of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, performances of which run through July 2. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:16 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
We Have a Baby Now!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friend has less time for him since getting hitched and having a baby. Exciting events include a Pink Hat Party at This Is It, April 27; It’s Only a Play at Off the Wall Theatre, April 28-May 8; ... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:35 PM Ruthie My LGBTQ POV
An Off the Wall Musical Comedy
Off The Wall Theatre’s staging of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum provides a Roman romance at the heart of bad comedy, but serves as something of a holiday alternative. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 2 Comments
A Funny Thing Happened at Off the Wall
I would venture a guess to say that the single most famous thing about Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is its title. Coming in what might be a pretty close second is the opening number from the show: “A Comedy Ton.. more
Dec 2, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Grand Guignol’ at Off the Wall
Off the Wall Theatre presents a shadowy quartet of psychological horror stories with its Grand Guignol. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater