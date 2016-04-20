RSS

Off The Wall

b.jpg.jpe

Way back in 1978, playwright Terrance McNally wrote a comedy about a group of actors and others hanging out with a playwright and producer as they await opening night reviews of a new Broadway show. He could not have known back then when h.. more

Apr 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Are you a performer, a model, or a voice-over artist?Then Saturday could be your lucky day!  Ohlsson Model & Talent, one of the Midwest's premier model and talent agencies, is hosting an open call for all talent this coming Saturday, from 10:00AM-.. more

Aug 6, 2015 3:06 PM Sponsored Content

We take it for granted that the time will shine at us. For most people it’s kind of a rare occasion when they think to check the time and aren’t consulting some backlit digital display. There was a time not too long ago when this was kind .. more

Jun 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

rope 1.jpg.jpe

Physicalcomfort in summer theater can be a rather tricky thing to negotiate. I’drecently mentioned being physically uncomfortable at a show in a review. Thatshow was in a mosquito-infested barn. It was hot. It was uncomfortable. It was AnimalF.. more

Jul 20, 2014 12:00 PM Theater

off the wall.jpg.jpe

Thesummer theater season is always an interesting mix of different elements. Nextmonth a murder drama skulks onto one of the most intimate stages in town as OffThe Wall Theatre presents Patrick Hamilton’s Rope.The1929 British drama is inspired.. more

Jun 7, 2014 10:57 AM Theater

off the wall.jpg.jpe

Thissummer Off the Wall Theatre presents a production of Sara Ruhl’s Late: ACowboy Song. According to Ruhl, “"This play is for all the ladycowboys of heart and mind who ride outside the city limits of convention."So is the play Ruhl ripping of.. more

May 30, 2014 10:13 AM Theater

politifact-photos-walkermedicaid_1.jpg.jpe

I know I shouldn’t make predictions, but it’s hardto resist not contemplating what will turn up in the documents to be releasednext Wednesday in the case of Kelly Rindfleisch. Rindfleisch, you may remember, was a top ScottWalker aide when he .. more

Feb 13, 2014 9:24 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

The 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman isn't exactly the sort of story many would have expected to get a stage musical treatment. The story of imprisoned people in Argentina isn't the type of thing that cries out for song and more

May 8, 2013 3:38 AM Theater

A Man Like Hong Kong is Off the Wall Theatre’s current offering to the Euro-mystery genre, promising international intrigue steeped in a back story filled with dark secrets and displaying requisite stealth... more

Sep 28, 2012 2:01 PM Theater

blogimage19263.jpe

Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

  Properties have been flung back and forth from one coast to another. We've seen Hollywood movies get turned into Broadway musicals that then get turned into hollywood movies based on Broadway musicals. This is big money entertainment eating i.. more

Apr 24, 2012 1:37 AM Theater

blogimage18278.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre has conjured up a perfect storm of a production with its season finale, Shakespeare's The Tempest. The bard's classic tale of revenge and redemption marks a high point for director Dale Gutzman's company, due in large p more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

It'€™s all too easy to picture the US prison population as a big homogenous mass of people living in identical cells all over the country. In fact, the US prison population is a lot more complicated than that. Itâ€™s a large, bewilderingly comp.. more

Apr 9, 2011 4:06 AM Theater

blogimage14369.jpe

The "security barrier" Israel erected during the past decade to separate itself from West Bank Palestinians has diminished terrorist strikes and thwarted the opportunity for lasting peace. Aside from its physical ugliness, the wall violated... more

Apr 2, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage14327.jpe

Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage is an unflinching look at the horrors of war. No stranger to a challenge, director Dale Gutzman attempts to fit the intensity of this drama into one of Milwaukee's most intimate theater stages. Yes, there's a... more

Mar 30, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage12698.jpe

What do the tea party ideologues mean when they speak of liberty and freedom and the Constitution that they supposedly revere? Sometimes they are described as libertarians, but the behavior of their leading candidates betrays an authoritari... more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Milwaukee is a great theater town. Below is a guide to a dozen theater companies that offer four or more productions a year. Some shows will be serious, others whimsical, but all are worth consideration. more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage11690.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman adds some stylish touches while exploring the dark end of fairy tales in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The tiny space of the studio theater is split in half. The audience sits on the right, an... more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

In the past couple of months, a number of new plays by local playwrights have debuted on Milwaukee stages. A solidly entertaining thriller, Dale Gutzman’s new Off The Wall Theatre show, which opened last night, compares favorably with every other .. more

Apr 16, 2010 12:20 PM Theater

It seems like a fairly easy question: Should the state and energy consumers invest in the technologies of the future or those of the past?But during a recession and amid doubts about following the lead of a lame-duck governor, the question ... more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES