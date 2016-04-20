Off The Wall
It's Only a Play at Off The Wall
Way back in 1978, playwright Terrance McNally wrote a comedy about a group of actors and others hanging out with a playwright and producer as they await opening night reviews of a new Broadway show. He could not have known back then when h.. more
Apr 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Calling All Talent to The Third Ward
Are you a performer, a model, or a voice-over artist?Then Saturday could be your lucky day! Ohlsson Model & Talent, one of the Midwest's premier model and talent agencies, is hosting an open call for all talent this coming Saturday, from 10:00AM-.. more
Aug 6, 2015 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Radium Girl drama with the Umbrella Group Next Month
We take it for granted that the time will shine at us. For most people it’s kind of a rare occasion when they think to check the time and aren’t consulting some backlit digital display. There was a time not too long ago when this was kind .. more
Jun 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Murder Drama In A Hot Place
Physicalcomfort in summer theater can be a rather tricky thing to negotiate. I’drecently mentioned being physically uncomfortable at a show in a review. Thatshow was in a mosquito-infested barn. It was hot. It was uncomfortable. It was AnimalF.. more
Jul 20, 2014 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jeremy Welter, Mark Neufang and a Rope
Thesummer theater season is always an interesting mix of different elements. Nextmonth a murder drama skulks onto one of the most intimate stages in town as OffThe Wall Theatre presents Patrick Hamilton’s Rope.The1929 British drama is inspired.. more
Jun 7, 2014 10:57 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Late: A Cowboy Song at Off the Wall
Thissummer Off the Wall Theatre presents a production of Sara Ruhl’s Late: ACowboy Song. According to Ruhl, “"This play is for all the ladycowboys of heart and mind who ride outside the city limits of convention."So is the play Ruhl ripping of.. more
May 30, 2014 10:13 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dreaming of Escape
The 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman isn't exactly the sort of story many would have expected to get a stage musical treatment. The story of imprisoned people in Argentina isn't the type of thing that cries out for song and more
May 8, 2013 3:38 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Man Like Hong Kong’ Remains a Mystery
A Man Like Hong Kong is Off the Wall Theatre’s current offering to the Euro-mystery genre, promising international intrigue steeped in a back story filled with dark secrets and displaying requisite stealth... more
Sep 28, 2012 2:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Talking About Dogs
Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stage To Screen and Off The Wall
Properties have been flung back and forth from one coast to another. We've seen Hollywood movies get turned into Broadway musicals that then get turned into hollywood movies based on Broadway musicals. This is big money entertainment eating i.. more
Apr 24, 2012 1:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Off the Wall's Redemptive 'Tempest'
Off the Wall Theatre has conjured up a perfect storm of a production with its season finale, Shakespeare's The Tempest. The bard's classic tale of revenge and redemption marks a high point for director Dale Gutzman's company, due in large p more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Biographical Post-Prison Drama With The Castle
It'€™s all too easy to picture the US prison population as a big homogenous mass of people living in identical cells all over the country. In fact, the US prison population is a lot more complicated than that. Itâ€™s a large, bewilderingly comp.. more
Apr 9, 2011 4:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Up Against the Wall
The "security barrier" Israel erected during the past decade to separate itself from West Bank Palestinians has diminished terrorist strikes and thwarted the opportunity for lasting peace. Aside from its physical ugliness, the wall violated... more
Apr 2, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Off the Wall Stages Intense 'Mother Courage'
Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage is an unflinching look at the horrors of war. No stranger to a challenge, director Dale Gutzman attempts to fit the intensity of this drama into one of Milwaukee's most intimate theater stages. Yes, there's a... more
Mar 30, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Growing Theater Scene
Milwaukee is a great theater town. Below is a guide to a dozen theater companies that offer four or more productions a year. Some shows will be serious, others whimsical, but all are worth consideration. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Head ‘Into the Woods’ With Sondheim, Off the Wall
Off the Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman adds some stylish touches while exploring the dark end of fairy tales in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The tiny space of the studio theater is split in half. The audience sits on the right, an... more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dale Gutzman's Hamlin
In the past couple of months, a number of new plays by local playwrights have debuted on Milwaukee stages. A solidly entertaining thriller, Dale Gutzman’s new Off The Wall Theatre show, which opened last night, compares favorably with every other .. more
Apr 16, 2010 12:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
