Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Low Wages in Fast Food Cost Taxpayers $166 Million in Wisconsin
More than half of all front-line fast food workers earn so little that they are enrolled in one or more public assistance programs such as Medicaid, food assistance or the more
Oct 23, 2013 1:38 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
New Berlin Neighbors Sue to Stop Walmart Supercenter
The grassroots group Neighbors First New Berlin filed suit against the City of New Berlin and Walmart to halt a proposed 24-7 superstore to be located at the corner of more
Jun 25, 2013 11:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Wounded and Pregnant, an Aurora Family Without Health Coverage
In the wake of yet another well-armed madman killing and maiming innocent Americans, we are again rediscovering... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 14 Comments
Random Signs that Going Green Is Here to Stay
When the world’s sixth most valuable brand gives its logo and signage a green-lift, that’s a pretty powerful sign (literally) that going green isn’t just hype or a passing fad. Efforts to be, or appear to be, eco-friendly are continuing to increas.. more
Oct 29, 2010 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Plale Takes Money from Global Warming-Denying Koch Company Lobbyist
You know there’s nothing I love more than poring over the campaign finance reports of candidates. And you know there’s always something juicy in Sen. Jeff Plale’s reports, because he’s the right wing’s go-to Democrat for killing legislatio.. more
Jul 28, 2010 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
A Bronx Tale
Actor Chazz Palminteri was so fiercely protective of his hit one-man play A Bronx Tale that he refused to sell the film rights to it unless he could write the screenplay and star as the play’s Mafia boss, Sonny. Eventually Robert DeNiro saw... more
Mar 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Audiences for the Arts
Bucks game or the opera? Bar crawl or the symphony? TiVo or a play? With endless options for consumers, arts organizations are in fierce competition for your time. To keep ahead, they are reaching out to audiences lik,A&E Feature more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jenna Kashou A&E Feature 6 Comments