Walt Whitman

poets-of-the-bible.jpg.jpe

In Poets of the Bible: From Solomon’s Song of Songs to John’s Revelation, Willis Barnstone, a poet himself as well as a scholar, hopes to awaken new readers to the literary dimension of scriptures through his own verse translations from the... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:24 PM Books

americansong.jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s premiere performance of Joanna Murray-Smith’s American Song is a one-man, one-act melodrama concerning a mass school shooting. While stimulating discussion, it falls sort of creating much drama, despite a c... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:40 PM Theater

thinkstockphotos-dv1970005.jpg.jpe

It’s a familiartrope, the comparison of life with a theatrical production. Working our waychronologically backwards, we find the image in Walt Whitman’s spectacular odeto existence “O Me! O Life! more

Jun 9, 2015 3:10 PM Around MKE

Walt Whitman had just revolutionized poetry before finding his way to a Manhattan tavern called Pfaff’s. With its elliptical free verse, the recently published Leaves of Grass was unlike any previous collection of poems, but as Justin Marti... more

Nov 26, 2014 1:15 PM Books

classical2.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s three-week Beethoven Festival began last weekend. Besides Beethoven symphonies, the programs feature music by John Adams, a composer whose works have a strong connection to conductor Edo de Waart, and Igor Str... more

Mar 25, 2014 10:21 PM Classical Music

artrev.jpg.jpe

Call it “channeling compost,” but be advised that artist Emilie Clark’s vision goes well beyond the compost-rich soil in the larger, lush plot known as Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road. It reaches deep into the more

Jun 10, 2013 12:58 AM Visual Arts

In a continuation of the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Series“Women, Nature, Science," the exhibtion “Emiiie Clark: Sweet Corruptions”opened June 2 on what evolved into a day with bright sunshine overlooking the vibrantgreen acreage from all W.. more

Jun 3, 2013 3:01 PM Visual Arts

Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Reggie Bicha had been touted as the headliner at the July 24 Community Brainstorming meeting devoted to the problems in the Wisconsin Shares day care program.But Bicha didn’t show up to he... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage9312.jpe

Nancy Olson, born in1928, grew up in Milwaukee and attended Wauwatosa East High School.S Sunset Boulevard ,A&E Feature more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

