RSS

Walter Cronkite

blogimage18878.jpe

“If you ever have to go to war,” Walter Cronkite said late in life, “don't go by glider.” Gliders in wartime do not always glide the way they are supposed to, and the canvas-covered, aluminum-framed one carrying Cronkite to co more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Books

There is quite a lot going on the Halloween. In addition to an uncomfortably large number of really good shows already running, there are a number of shows opening up the last weekend of October. Among them is the latest from The World's Stage .. more

Oct 27, 2011 1:03 PM Theater

blogimage7456.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and manoh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Yes, Art Kumbale The Odyssey, ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES