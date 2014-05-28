RSS

Walter Gropius

ae.jpg.jpe

“Kandinsky: A Retrospective,” a joint project of the Milwaukee Art Museum and Centre Pompidou in Paris, opens in Milwaukee on June 5. The exhibition features works by Wassily Kandinsky (1886-1944) and related artists from Munich’s Blaue ... more

May 28, 2014 1:56 AM A&E Feature

 If Eric Aho speaking from hisexhibition opening at Tory Folliard Gallery intended his abstract paintings, atleast the one Deep in Europe toreflect as he says, ‘the theatre of war is played out on beautiful landscapes,“ then the Milwauk.. more

Nov 1, 2012 4:21 AM Visual Arts

West Bank Cafe 732 E. Burleigh St. 414-562-5555 Runners-up: Phan’s Garden, Mekong Cafe,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

SOCIAL UPDATES