Walworth
In honor of the draft
One of my all-time favorite You Tube's - a history of awful draft picks by the New York Jets more
Apr 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Wisconsin’s Soy Secret
Maybe in its last life Wisconsin was a province in Asia.Our unassuming Midwestern state, which is famously known for its cheeseand beer, is a major producer of Asian staples like ginseng and soysauce.,Eat/Drink more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 3 Comments
Democrats Challenge Ryan’s Congressional Seat
Republican Congressman Paul Ryan may feel that his southern Wisconsin district is safe. Shepherd’s ,News Features more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Former Badger Marcus Landry makes Knicks roster
First things first, read this really good article about Marcus' struggle to make the final roster spot on the Knicks and how he was so intent on making it into the NBA he paid his own way to New York just to take part in practices.That article als.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports