Wami Awards
This Week in Milwaukee: April 20-26, 2017
Milwaukee stores go all in for Record Store Day, while Descendents, Chris Tucker and The Silversun Pickups swing through town. more
Apr 18, 2017 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The WAMI's List of 2017 Nominees is Pretty On Point
It's always nice to see an organization live up to its potential. By the early '00s, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards had developed a reputation as, to put it gently, out of touch. Each year the ceremony regularly overlooked some of the st.. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The WAMI Awards Will Be Held in Appleton this April
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry will hold their annual WAMI Awards in Appleton again this year. The organization will announce the winners of its 36th annual awards at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 17.Tickets are $29.5.. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Phox, Field Report and GGOOLLDD Earn Top Honors at the WAMI Awards
Apr 20, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wisconsin Area Music Industry Announces its 2015 WAMI Award Nominees
Mar 12, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Local Media, Racist Dress Codes and Secret Living Room Shows
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Matt introduces an article about the importance of supporting local media. The argument brings out the idealist in Ryan, but the article rubs me the wrong .. more
Jul 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Here's The Complete List of 2014 WAMI Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced the nominees for its 2014 WAMI Awards this week, and as usual Milwaukee artists are well represented. The complete list of nominees is included below; the winners will be announced at a Sunday, April 27 .. more
Mar 13, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cory Chisel, Field Report Take Home Top Honors at the WAMIs
Apr 15, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Man Behind The WAMIs
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half-hour of opinionated chit-chat between WMSE station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we welcome Wisconsin Area Music Industry president Jam.. more
Apr 11, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Week on The Disclaimer: Mourning WMCS, Shaming Billboard and Praising Shorewood
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we regret two recent blows to black radio: the loss of Milwaukee's WMCS 1290, an important c.. more
Mar 7, 2013 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Winter Gallery Day & Night Revisited
On a frigid, five degree Winter Gallery Night there might have been fewer visitors on Milwaukee's streets, although the art proved to be inspiring and added a generous portion of warmth to the Friday night event. An early evening glimpse at .. more
Jan 31, 2011 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Beautiful Breakable Toys
Margaret Leng Tan, the world’s first toy piano virtuoso, was the star of Present Music’s concert “Toys!” She was perfectly accompanied by the Present Music string ensemble, which also performed two works alone: the more traditional more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Mariners
The Milwaukee Brewers spend their afternoon playing the Seattle Mariners, with a 3:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cory Chisel Tops 2010 WAMI Awards
Appleton singer-songwriter Cory Chisel took home three of the top honors at last night's 30th Annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awardsfitting, given how for the first year the event was held at Appleton's Fox Cities Performing Arts Center inste.. more
Apr 13, 2010 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
WAMI Awards
For the event’s 30th anniversary, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry will host its venerable WAMI Awards in Appleton, at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, after a long run of hosting them in Milwaukee. Plenty of Milwaukeeans are up for more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Family of the Year
The California sextet Family of the Year recently completed a tour with Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, a band with which they share a very similar aesethetic, marrying downhome American pop with modern indie quirk and no flirty more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
WAMI Awards Announce 2010 Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced today the nominees for its 30th awards show. The WAMI Awards have made great strides toward becoming less insular over the last several years, and by and large this year's list of nominees is pretty astu.. more
Feb 19, 2010 1:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bucks vs. Blazers
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Blazers tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee