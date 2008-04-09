RSS
War Cd Key
East Side Romance
Overthecourse of the current theater season, actors on local stages ha Eureka! ,Theater more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Prometheus Trio
The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s Prometheus Trio wraps up its 2007-2008 season Who Killed The White Llama? ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sister Carol
A respected female artist in a genre where there aren’t many women, period, danceha Call Mi Sister Carol ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
American Pop Art
Through April 12, the David Barnett Gallery continues its American Pop Art exhibit. More Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!