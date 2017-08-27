War Memorial Center
Mettle and Honor: Vietnam to Air on Milwaukee PBS
Many timers will be set, and even personal time rescheduled, to accommodate Ken Burns’ latest epic. His 10-part,18-hour “The Vietnam War" will debut across the U.S. and on Milwaukee PBS onSept. 17.Our local PBS affiliate wil.. more
Aug 27, 2017 2:51 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The New Milwaukee Art Museum
In terms of square feet, the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) has been more closed than open for the past 14 months. Repairs and renovations to the Saarinen and Kahler buildings are now complete and, beginning on Nov. 24, visitors can enjoy an ex... more
Nov 17, 2015 8:27 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Honor Film
Photo Courtesy Keith Ewing, Flickr CCTheranks of World War II veterans are thinning, as are veterans from the KoreanWar. With these statistics in mind, Milwaukee’s War Memorial Center launchedthe Veteran’s Story Project, a campa.. more
Oct 29, 2015 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Issue of the Week: Support a Hard-Won Compromise on the Lakefront
On Tuesday, Milwaukee County supervisors and the leaders of the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee County War Memorial announced their support for more
Jul 24, 2013 1:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Kodo
A flag bearer for traditional Japanese culture, the performing arts group Kodo has toured the world for 30 years with its 900-pound drum and a polished act that suggests an Oriental Riverdance. The DVD in their two-disc set shows performers... more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Borg Ward Third Anniversary w/ Eine Kleine Chinmuzik and Bzybodies
The Borg Ward, the all-ages venue/gallery/ arts space, named after either a German luxury car or something having to do with Star Trek—I never had the opportunity or the inclination to ask—has turned three years old. Though it’s matured more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments