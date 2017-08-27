RSS

War Memorial Center

mettleandhonor.jpg.jpe

Many timers will be set, and even personal time rescheduled, to accommodate Ken Burns’ latest epic. His 10-part,18-hour “The Vietnam War" will debut across the U.S. and on Milwaukee PBS onSept. 17.Our local PBS affiliate wil.. more

Aug 27, 2017 2:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

artpreview_mam_a.jpg.jpe

In terms of square feet, the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) has been more closed than open for the past 14 months. Repairs and renovations to the Saarinen and Kahler buildings are now complete and, beginning on Nov. 24, visitors can enjoy an ex... more

Nov 17, 2015 8:27 PM Visual Arts

war memorial.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Keith Ewing, Flickr CCTheranks of World War II veterans are thinning, as are veterans from the KoreanWar. With these statistics in mind, Milwaukee’s War Memorial Center launchedthe Veteran’s Story Project, a campa.. more

Oct 29, 2015 4:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

154284-004-5152b6a7.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Milwaukee County supervisors and the leaders of the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee County War Memorial announced their support for more

Jul 24, 2013 1:40 AM Expresso

blogimage13802.jpe

A flag bearer for traditional Japanese culture, the performing arts group Kodo has toured the world for 30 years with its 900-pound drum and a polished act that suggests an Oriental Riverdance. The DVD in their two-disc set shows performers... more

Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Borg Ward, the all-ages venue/gallery/ arts space, named after either a German luxury car or something having to do with Star Trek—I never had the opportunity or the inclination to ask—has turned three years old. Though it’s matured more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES