RSS

War On Poverty

news_takingliberties.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Republicans are carefully drafting a law to force the poor to eat better than they would if they lived in a free country. They’re conflicted, however, because Republicans also don’t want the poor eating quite as well as their own ... more

May 5, 2015 9:44 PM Taking Liberties 31 Comments

wendy.jpg.jpe

Women are bearing the brunt of the failure to win the War on Poverty. Although poverty in general has shrunk since the 1960s, women are more likely to be impoverished than men, and women of color are more likely to be poor than white women ... more

Jan 22, 2014 3:09 AM News Features

church.jpg.jpe

In recent years, an unholy alliance between conservative Catholic clerics and right-wing politicians has become so brazen many people may have forgotten there was once widespread fear of more

Oct 2, 2013 12:28 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES