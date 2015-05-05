War On Poverty
The Republicans’ Food Problem
Wisconsin Republicans are carefully drafting a law to force the poor to eat better than they would if they lived in a free country. They’re conflicted, however, because Republicans also don’t want the poor eating quite as well as their own ... more
May 5, 2015 9:44 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 31 Comments
Yes, The War on Poverty Has Helped Women and Their Kids
Women are bearing the brunt of the failure to win the War on Poverty. Although poverty in general has shrunk since the 1960s, women are more likely to be impoverished than men, and women of color are more likely to be poor than white women ... more
Jan 22, 2014 3:09 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Shattering an Unholy Alliance
In recent years, an unholy alliance between conservative Catholic clerics and right-wing politicians has become so brazen many people may have forgotten there was once widespread fear of more
Oct 2, 2013 12:28 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties