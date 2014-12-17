War On Women
Another Republican Sneak Attack on Women’s Health
Scott Walker may continue the war on women by signing legislation that would restrict abortions and limit funding for family planning services for low-income women in Wisconsin. more
Dec 17, 2014 2:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Republicans for Choice
It was only a matter of time before Republicans in Wisconsin and across the nation made some halfhearted... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 13 Comments
Issue of the Week: Helping Working Women Helps Us All
Gov. Scott Walker, the son of a minister who believes his current political troubles are part of “God's plan” for him, spent part of his Good Friday quietly signing four pieces of legislation that show no compassion for Wisconsin women, ... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Republican War on Women Escalates
Is it a coincidence that a small bomb exploded outside of a Grand Chute, Wis., Planned Parenthood clinic the same week the Republican presidential candidates were campaigning in Wisconsin? The 2012 candidates for the Republican presidentia... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Republicans' Ongoing War on Women
Not content to demean women and diminish their rights through Congress or on the presidential campaign trail, Republicans in Wisconsin decided to continue that party's war on women during the waning days of the state's legislative session..... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments