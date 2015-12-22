RSS

War Of The Worlds

Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more

Tracing Orson Welles’ roots from his Midwestern upbringing through his early successes, award-winning Milwaukee writer Patrick McGilligan’s Young Orson: The Years of Luck and Genius on the Path to Citizen Kane is a sweeping narrative, groun... more

A. Brad Schwartz’s Broadcast Hysteria: Orson Welles’s War of the Worlds and the Art of Fake News (Hill and Wang) makes an in-depth examination and counter-point to the legends surrounding that faked Martian invasion presented by the Mercury... more

Orson Welles was born 100 years ago this month in Kenosha. To celebrate his centennial, the Citizen Welles Society of Kenosha is sponsoring a month of events honoring the legendary filmmaker and radio pioneer. more

It goes without saying that the NBC drama The Event and the upcoming mega-budget action film Skyline come from a long-line of similar stories that stretch back a great many years. Possibly pre-dating the earliest science fiction, the alien invas.. more

