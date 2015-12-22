War Of The Worlds
Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Orson Welles ‘on the Path to Citizen Kane’
Tracing Orson Welles’ roots from his Midwestern upbringing through his early successes, award-winning Milwaukee writer Patrick McGilligan’s Young Orson: The Years of Luck and Genius on the Path to Citizen Kane is a sweeping narrative, groun... more
Dec 1, 2015 6:58 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Broadcast Hysteria?
A. Brad Schwartz’s Broadcast Hysteria: Orson Welles’s War of the Worlds and the Art of Fake News (Hill and Wang) makes an in-depth examination and counter-point to the legends surrounding that faked Martian invasion presented by the Mercury... more
Sep 15, 2015 5:21 PM Mark Borchardt Books
The Magic of Orson Welles
Jun 15, 2015 6:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kenosha Celebrates the Centennial of Orson Welles
Orson Welles was born 100 years ago this month in Kenosha. To celebrate his centennial, the Citizen Welles Society of Kenosha is sponsoring a month of events honoring the legendary filmmaker and radio pioneer. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:18 PM Matthew J. Prigge Film Reviews 1 Comments
Sunday Morning MSE presents War of the What?
It goes without saying that the NBC drama The Event and the upcoming mega-budget action film Skyline come from a long-line of similar stories that stretch back a great many years. Possibly pre-dating the earliest science fiction, the alien invas.. more
Nov 6, 2010 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
