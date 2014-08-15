RSS
Ward Irish Music Archives
Ward Irish Music Archives Make History Accessible
Established in 1992 by Milwaukee Irish Fest founder Ed Ward, the Ward Irish Music Archives are home to 5,000 CDs, 6,000 LPs and 78s, numerous video recordings and 5,000 pieces of historic Irish and Irish American sheet music dating back to ... more
Aug 15, 2014 1:46 AM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
Raffle For Vogel Hall Renovation
TheMarcus Center’s Vogel Hall is a really comfortable space to see a show in. Asgreat a space as it is, it’s not exactly the most attractive environment.Walking in there I always feel a little bit like I’m walking onto the set of a1970s televi.. more
Aug 9, 2014 7:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
