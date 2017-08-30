RSS

Warpaint

warpaint.jpg.jpe

It’s rare to see a live band conjure this much drama despite giving so little fanfare to stage production and crowd banter. more

Aug 30, 2017 2:58 PM Concert Reviews

trailorparkboys.jpg.jpe

As summer enters its final stretch, Milwaukee keeps the outdoor festivals coming fast and furious. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hourof opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favoriteannual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the mostconcert-rich time of the year in Milwauk.. more

Sep 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

nick cave.jpg.jpe

It can be a bit of a sore subject, but there’s no denying that Milwaukee is often frustratingly absent from the touring itineraries of many big-ticket acts. There are plenty of reasonable explana,Concert Reviews more

Jun 23, 2014 10:28 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

nickcave.jpg.jpe

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ben Harper, Summerfest and more! more

Jun 18, 2014 6:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

warpaint.jpg.jpe

Ask musicians about the difference between their first and second albums, and they’ll often say the same thing. Debut albums are frequently a long time coming, collecting songs that artists wrote and refined over long stretches. Sophomore a... more

Jun 18, 2014 3:03 AM Music Feature

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 10, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES