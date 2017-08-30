Warpaint
Warpaint Demonstrated Their Unusual Allure at Turner Hall
It’s rare to see a live band conjure this much drama despite giving so little fanfare to stage production and crowd banter. more
Aug 30, 2017 2:58 PM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 24-30, 2017
As summer enters its final stretch, Milwaukee keeps the outdoor festivals coming fast and furious. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hourof opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favoriteannual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the mostconcert-rich time of the year in Milwauk.. more
Sep 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds w/ Warpaint @ Milwaukee Theatre
It can be a bit of a sore subject, but there’s no denying that Milwaukee is often frustratingly absent from the touring itineraries of many big-ticket acts. There are plenty of reasonable explana,Concert Reviews more
Jun 23, 2014 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: June 19-25
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ben Harper, Summerfest and more! more
Jun 18, 2014 6:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Warpaint’s Four-Piece Vision
Ask musicians about the difference between their first and second albums, and they’ll often say the same thing. Debut albums are frequently a long time coming, collecting songs that artists wrote and refined over long stretches. Sophomore a... more
Jun 18, 2014 3:03 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 10, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee