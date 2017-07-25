Warped Tour
Behind All the Metalcore and Rough Edges, The Warped Tour Revealed a Kindhearted Center
It was another chaotic day of piercings, anger, activism and ignored "No Crowd Surfing" signs at the Warped Tour's annual Milwaukee stop. more
Jul 25, 2017 10:41 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: April 9-15
This week Neil Diamond and Twin Shadow return to Milwaukee, while thousands of gamers flock to Brookfield. more
Apr 7, 2015 9:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Warped Tour Celebrates 20 Years by Carrying On
This summer marks the 20th anniversary of the Warped Tour, but you won’t see the tour making any kind of a big deal about it more
Jul 23, 2014 1:35 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
City Of Ghosts Get Atmospheric on 'Calm in the Current'
Since releasing its debut EP Daylight in July 2012, Milwaukee rock band City Of Ghosts hasn’t made much noise. Amid a near moratorium on playing out—save for an acoustic set at Milwaukee’s Warped Tour and a set for Bay more
Oct 16, 2013 12:26 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Hot Coffin’s Self-Accepting Rock ’n’ Roll
The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more
Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Lucero Gets Soulful
For years, Lucero has been tagged as an alt-country group, but ask frontman Ben Nichols about the label and it's obvious he's always seen his band in a different light. “When we started, we got lumped in with the alt-country stuff... more
Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Election Developments
I know I’ve been focused on the right-wing Advocates for Student Achievement’s attempts to hijack the MPS board elections, but there’s a ton of interesting blog posts on the other very important races on the April 7 ballot. Here are a few that eve.. more
Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Warped Tour
What’s largely missing from this year’s line-up of the Warped Tour, the countr Washington Post ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments