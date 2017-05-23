RSS

Warren Haynes

Warren Haynes describes Gov’t Mule’s genre-spanning 10th album as the start of a new chapter. more

May 23, 2017 2:42 PM Music Feature

February brings Jason Isbell, Lizzo, Cloud Cult and Warren Haynes back to Milwaukee. more

Feb 16, 2016 2:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Courtesy of the artist

Like a friend of a friend asked to join a bowling team only after Tom sprained his wrist and Carter realized he had other commitments on Thursdays, The Avett Brothers will headline Summerfest's final Marcus Amphitheater show of 2015. The festival .. more

Jun 9, 2015 1:00 PM On Music

When Warren Haynes fronts an electric band and a symphony orchestra for the Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration coming to the Riverside Theater on May 21, it’s a toss-up as to what will be the biggest audience more

May 14, 2014 1:32 AM Music Feature

Hulking, aggressive, overlong and practically dripping with sun-baked, redneck testosterone, this six-disc, seven-hour package acts as an apt metaphor for the band itself. And what with this Allman Brothers-spinoff more

Nov 21, 2012 3:41 PM Album Reviews

Punk’s most loaded tour continues its 16th year with its annual stop at the Marcus Amphitheater. In recent years in particular, the Vans Warped Tour has become a melting pot for disparate (and sometimes even warring) genres of more

Jul 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

