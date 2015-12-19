Warrington Colescott: Cabaret
Tall Boys New Year’s Eve at the Hotel Foster
There’s a kind of desperation that bleeds out of almost any comedy. One doesn't have to be drenched in flop sweat to come across as being needy and anxious onstage in a comedic capacity. The very act of getting onstage with the express idea of.. more
Dec 19, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Why 2016 Will Be Russ Feingold's Year
Surprising no one, Russ Feingold has announced that he’srunning for the U.S. Senate seat he lost to Ron Johnson in the Republican sweepof 2010.I think he’sdefinitely not the underdog in 2016.Feingold hastriumphed in close elections, but th.. more
May 14, 2015 4:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 15 Comments
Kids' Shows are Semi-Aquatic This Coming May
This May, children’s theatre comes over all semi-aquatic in theme. (Sort of.) Okay, it’s a bit of a reach, but there ARE a couple of interesting children’s shows coming to a couple of local stages to round out the local theatre season.May 8, Fir.. more
Apr 28, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #10
Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more
Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Father John Misty Will Make Time For a Milwaukee Show
In addition to his time drumming for Fleet Foxes, J. Tillman already had seven albums released under his own name when he decided to reinvent himself as Father John Misty for his 2012 album for Sub Pop, Fear Fun , which marked a wild departure fro.. more
Mar 3, 2015 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Top 10 Wii Games We Want On The eShop!
There’s a pretty good chance that you or someone you know owned a Nintendo Wii. Released in late 2006, the Wii and it’s motion controller became a worldwide phenomenon, selling more than 100 million units and becoming the third best-selling video.. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
Blues Brunch at Geno’s Bar & Grill
Themonthly blues brunch held in conjunction with WNOV-AM 860's Saturdaymorning “Blues Café” show (hostedby Mr. Deboe) moves to Geno's Bar and Grill, 3910 W. Fond du Lac Ave., 10 a.m.Feb. 14. Apart from the blues, Southern soul and old schoo.. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Stuck with Memories in Port Washington
Neil Haven’s Stuck is beginning to prove to be an enduring light comedy. The premise is fun: an agoraphobic elevator operator in a contemporary retro Milwaukee hotel lives inside the elevator she operates. Naturally, she runs into a lot of people .. more
Jan 29, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
