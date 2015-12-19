RSS

Warrington Colescott: Cabaret

Tall Boys Improv

There’s a kind of desperation that bleeds out of almost any comedy. One doesn't have to be drenched in flop sweat to come across as being needy and anxious onstage in a comedic capacity. The very act of getting onstage with the express idea of.. more

Dec 19, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

dailydose_russfeingold.jpg.jpe

Surprising no one, Russ Feingold has announced that he’srunning for the U.S. Senate seat he lost to Ron Johnson in the Republican sweepof 2010.I think he’sdefinitely not the underdog in 2016.Feingold hastriumphed in close elections, but th.. more

May 14, 2015 4:03 PM Daily Dose 15 Comments

This May, children’s theatre comes over all semi-aquatic in theme. (Sort of.) Okay, it’s a bit of a reach, but there ARE a couple of interesting children’s shows coming to a couple of local stages to round out the local theatre season.May 8, Fir.. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

art_blog2.jpg.jpe

Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more

Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Visual Arts

onmusic_fatherjohnmisty.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Emma Elizabeth Tillman

In addition to his time drumming for Fleet Foxes, J. Tillman already had seven albums released under his own name when he decided to reinvent himself as Father John Misty for his 2012 album for Sub Pop, Fear Fun , which marked a wild departure fro.. more

Mar 3, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

videogames_logofnl-01.jpg.jpe

 There’s a pretty good chance that you or someone you know owned a Nintendo Wii. Released in late 2006, the Wii and it’s motion controller became a worldwide phenomenon, selling more than 100 million units and becoming the third best-selling video.. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:00 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

488913391.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Themonthly blues brunch held in conjunction with WNOV-AM 860's Saturdaymorning “Blues Café” show (hostedby Mr. Deboe) moves to Geno's Bar and Grill, 3910 W. Fond du Lac Ave., 10 a.m.Feb. 14. Apart from the blues, Southern soul and old schoo.. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:44 PM Around MKE

curtains_stuck.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Memories

Neil Haven’s Stuck is beginning to prove to be an enduring light comedy. The premise is fun: an agoraphobic elevator operator in a contemporary retro Milwaukee hotel lives inside the elevator she operates. Naturally, she runs into a lot of people .. more

Jan 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12328.jpe

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more

