Warrington Colescott
Marquette Poll Shows Mary Burke Leads Scott Walker Among Likely Voters, 48.6% to 46.5%
Showing thatWisconsinites’ attitudes toward Gov. Scott Walker and his Democratic challengerMary Burke have hardened, the new Marquette University poll shows Burke leadingWalker 48.6% to 46.5% among likely voters, but Walker leading Burke among .. more
Aug 27, 2014 5:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Welcome to West Allis, Inspiration Studios
Soon a new name will join the list of regulars in the Art Preview column: Inspiration Studios. Celebrating its birthday at 3 p.m on Saturday, March 1, this art gallery-cum-performance space will make its home in a large, beautiful, inspirat... more
Feb 26, 2014 12:50 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Art Museum Exhibits Cissie Peltz
A tribute exhibition opened at the Milwaukee Art Museum inthe Mezzanine Gallery April 23. The one wall gallery while pared down for space, illustrates volumes about aremarkable, versatile woman in: “Remembering Cissie Peltz: Artist. Collector.. more
Apr 26, 2013 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Print: MKE 2013 Lingers with Award Winners & Exhibitions
The long awaited Southern Graphics Council InternationalPrint: MKE 2013 conference concluded last weekend, a highlight to the year's creative events. Over 2000 artists, educators,and supporters of printmakers flowed through the city’s streets.. more
Mar 29, 2013 4:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Charles Allis' Garden Party
It's summer at the Charles Allis Art Museum, and curator Jane Brite and brilliant curatorial assistant and exhibition designer John Larner are busy arranging art ideas sprung from the talents of Wisconsin artists invited to share in the bou... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Gardens Celebrated @ Charles Allis Art Musuem
Jul 3, 2012 11:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Frances Myers @ Peltz Gallery's 150 Years of Wisconsin Art
On a Saturday afternoon in June at Peltz Gallery, visitors examined the poster created by the late John Wilde and Warrington Colescott for a special celebration titled 150 Years of Wisconsin Art. The poster pays tribute to numerous artists.. more
Jun 15, 2011 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Peltz Gallery Presents Warrington Colescott
The name Warrington Colescott is synonymous with a rebirth in printmaking that began more than 50 years ago. The ever-hospitable Peltz Gallery presents a unique exhibition in front of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s summer retrospective for this... more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fair and Balanced (and Phony) Science
Evading the challenges of climate change—and thehuman responsibility to save the pl The ,News Features more
Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments
UW-Milwaukee Dancers Provide New ‘Insight’
Co-Artistic Director Luc Vanier wants to fight thenotion that dances are choreographed by New Dancemakers: Insight ,Classical Music/Dance more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Courage, Integrity and Honor
The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) first formed asa volunteer organization in 1837, evol MilwaukeeFire Department ,Milwaukee Color more
Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
The Siegel-Schwall Band @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Joining Siegel and Schwall was RolloRadford on bass and Sambo Arthur Irby on drums. At one point, formerSiegel-Schwall drummer and blues legend Sam Lay walked onstage dressed in blackwith a silver-sequined cape and cummerbund and sat down. ... more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jean Muckian Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Curious Chuck Klosterman
At the risk of sounding like a brainwashed acolyte of social networking sites, I recommend Sex, Drugs and Cocoa Puffs ,Books more
Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books